Malaika Arora sets fitness goals with Parivrtta Utkatasana; know the benefits

Malaika Arora always gives major fitness goals with her disciplined lifestyle and rigorous workout videos. The 45-years-old actor is an avid yoga enthusiast and never misses to give her fans a sneak-peek into her yoga routine.

Recently, Malaika shared a post on her Instagram account performing Parivrtta Utkatasana or revolved chair pose. “This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification,” she wrote.

We reached out to yoga expert Ira Trivedi to know more about this yoga pose and how it can benefit one.

“Parivrtta Utkatasana or revolved chair pose is a twisted variation of chair pose. It is an excellent pose to develop strength, stability and balance in the body. It helps open up the chest, shoulders and back. This posture engages your legs from glutes to calves muscles,” she said.

She added that it is “one of the best therapeutic yogasanas for most stomach-related problems”.

Benefits

She listed out several physical, mental and spiritual benefits associated with Parivrtta Utkatasana.

Physical benefits

*It strengthens the spine, glutes, thighs, knee and ankle.

*It helps to open up the chest and shoulders.

*It massages internal organs like the pancreas and kidney.

Mental benefits

*This posture helps you to breathe fully and gives sufficient oxygen to your brain which improves mental focus, balance and coordination.

Spiritual benefits

*This pose helps to stimulate manipurchakra by massaging the internal organs and increasing the digestive power.

*This also boosts self-confidence.

How to perform this asana?

Stand with feet shoulder-distance apart with spine and neck straight. Inhale and raise your hands up and while exhaling bend your knees and bring thighs parallel to the floor and fingers touching the floor. Now join both your hands in the prayer position/anjili mudra and while exhaling twist your torso to the right side. Bring your left elbow to the outside of your right thigh. Hold as per your capacity and then slowly come back. Perform on the other side as well.

Who should avoid it?

She suggests the following individuals to avoid this pose or “perform it under proper guidance”:

*Individuals suffering from injury or recovering from any injury of the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, pelvis and neck should avoid this pose.

*Individuals having recent surgery of the abdomen, hernia and ulcer should avoid this pose.

*Individuals with frozen shoulder should avoid this pose because it will cause inflammation.