Watch: Malaika Arora shows how to do Pranayama to boost immunity, improve lung capacity

Amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic that India is currently battling, experts have often advised making breathing exercise a regular part of one’s routine. This especially includes breathing exercises that focus on improving the oxygen levels in the body and working on restrictions or discomfort in breathing, if any.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share how one can gradually include breathing exercises in their fitness routines.

She also demonstrated Anulom Vilom, a very important form of Prananyama.

“During these tough times, it is very important to make Pranayama, a part of our daily life. Let’s do a simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity,” she said.

Showing us how to do it, the 47-year-old fitness enthusiast mentioned that one should start practising six rounds of Anulom Vilom regularly with at least two hours of the interval before/after having food. One can go up to 21 rounds.

The breathing technique helps focus on one’s breath by consciously keeping it slow, smooth and continuous. One should be comfortably able to practice it.

Here’s how

*Sit in a comfortable position with the legs crossed.

*Place your left hand on your left knee or in Shunya Mundra (thumb touching the middle finger).

*Lift your right hand up toward your nose.

*Exhale completely and then use your right thumb to close your right nostril.

*Inhale through your left nostril and then close the left nostril with your fingers.

*Open the right nostril and exhale.

*Inhale through the right nostril and then close this nostril.

*Open the left nostril and exhale. This completes one cycle.

