Malaika Arora performs a series of ‘powerful’ workouts; shares her fitness mantra

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast who tries to not miss her yoga and workout sessions, even if she is travelling somewhere. She is often clicked outside her yoga studio, looking fashionable in her workout attire, setting many goals.

Her social media is filled with posts — videos and pictures — of exercises being performed at the studio, focusing on specific parts of the body and dealing with specific health issues. The 49-year-old, as a result of her active lifestyle, is able to maintain her body and look resplendent in every frame.

Malaika took to Instagram once again this week to post a workout video. It was shared on a Monday, which is admittedly the laziest day of the week, when most people feel uninspired to leave the house, let alone go to a studio to work out. The mother-of-one, however, takes her sessions seriously and she also shared a mantra and affirmations.

In the caption, Malaika wrote, “Have you had a workout that was so good that it made you feel powerful and believe that all the pain and efforts are worth it? This one was something like that for me.”

In the accompanying video, the actor was seen doing some stretches in her yoga studio ‘The Diva Yoga’, working on the muscles of her legs and core. While standing on a mat, Malaika placed one of her legs in a suspension rope. With the other bent, she slowly moved forward towards the floor, stretching the upper half of the body. She added in the caption, “Today being the last Monday of 2022 I have a mantra for you: ‘I am powerful. And I love myself for who I am’.”

Malaika also wrote, “While you keep this in mind, remember to enjoy the successes you have achieved this year and all the progress you’re going to make in the coming one.”

If you are not a fan of rigorous workout routines, you can do some stretching exercises that have many benefits. Stretching can reduce the risk of injuries while enhancing your physical performance and making your body more flexible in the long run. It can also enable your muscles to work more effectively by boosting the flow of blood and decreasing lethargy in your body. In the winter months, especially, one must engage in such sessions, so as to not lead a sedentary lifestyle.

