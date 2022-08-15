scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Malaika Arora displays insane flexibility as she performs full-body stretch

“Who says gymmers can’t be yogis? I believe in yoga and gym balance," she had captioned a post on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:00:40 am
MalaikaMalaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast who can ace difficult poses effortlessly. (Photo: Instagram)

Headstand, splits, wall stretch — trust Malaika Arora to surprise you with her flexibility every single time she attempts an exercise. A fitness enthusiast who swears by a combination of exercise routines, she recently left us awestruck as she performed a full body stretch.

Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika’s yoga instructor, shared a video of the Chhaiya Chhaiya star, in which she was seen performing a full-body stretch.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarvesh Shashi (@sarvesh_shashi)

In the video, Malaika did a handstand and then slowly contorted her body with some assistance to do a full fledged stretch, in turn, impressing with her flexibility.

This is, however, not the first time Malaika has aced a difficult pose. Earlier, she had nailed a difficult headstand variation. The video shared on Malaika’s yoga studio page showed her performing headstand with split legs. She had effortless aced the Y-challenge, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga) 

Malaika regularly shares her workout videos giving a sneak peek into her fitness routine. She swears by yoga and goes gymming as well to keep her workouts interesting and add variety.

As such, in one of her Instagram posts, Malaika wrote: “Who says gymmers can’t be yogis? I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move, you don’t need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise.”

