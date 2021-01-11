Malaika Arora performs ab-strengthening yoga asana; here’s how to do it

Malaika Arora is very flexible and the credit perhaps goes to her dedication towards exercising, especially yoga.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor has inspired us by performing a variety of yoga asanas; her Instagram posts are proof. And today we have the 47-year-old fitness enthusiast doing yet another yoga asana called Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. “It is an excellent yoga pose for stronger, tighter, and sculpted abs,” she wrote.

This yoga asana also helps strengthen and stretch the legs, knees, and ankles, according to yogajournal.com. It stretches the groins, spine, chest, lungs and shoulders, and improves balance and stamina.

Malaika also explained the steps for doing the asana. Take a look:

*Start with the Downward Facing Dog pose. Your feet should be grounded and palms firmly on the floor.

*Inhale, bring your right foot forward between your both palms.

* Extend your left leg at the back, straight. Tuck your toe in and heel up.

* Exhale, push your pelvic down and take your right thigh parallel to the ground.

* Inhale, lift your right hand up, with your fingers pointing towards the ceiling. Make sure both your shoulders align.

* Gaze up, towards your fingers.

* Hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Would you like to try?

