Malaika Arora just showed us how to do the Low Lunge yoga pose; check it out

Malaika Arora’s passion for fitness needs no introduction. The fitness enthusiast has time and again set fitness goals for us by pulling off a range of yoga asanas that show her flexibility and strength.
In a recent Instagram post, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star posed in Anjaneyasana, a lunging back bending asana, often included in Surya Namaskar. Check it out:
Hey everyone! I thought we’d take a little break yesterday but I hope you all had a great Raksha Bandhan and spent some lovely time with your loved ones, even those who did it virtually! I love how such festivals bring everyone together! Now let's get back to the amazing week ahead with some movement, stretching and sweating with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Get on your mat and sweat it out & also don’t forget to tag @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post! This week’s pose is Anjaneyasana! – Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. – Lower your left knee to thr ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh – Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined – With ever exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor – If possible, take your head back and look up – To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side This is a great pose to stretch out your thigh, groin area and open your chest. Let’s see the pictures rolling in! This beautiful picture is shot by @by.the.gram #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #yogalife #malaikasmondaymotivation #movementmondays #yogagirl #yogapose #yogagram #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga
Benefits of Anjaneyasana
“This is a great pose to stretch out your thigh, groin area and open your chest,” Malaika Arora wrote on Instagram. Also known as the Low Lunge Pose, this yoga asana is known to help boost the functioning of the thyroid glands. It engages the hips, thighs, and hamstrings, according to rishikulyogashala.org.
How to do Anjaneyasana
Malaika Arora also wrote down the steps to follow for this yoga pose:
* Get into the downward-dog pose. As you exhale, bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line.
* Lower your left knee to the floor. Slide it back if needed till you get into a comfortable stretch in your left thigh.
* Inhale and lift your chest upright. Raise your arms upwards, above the head, either parallel to each other or palms joined.
* Every time you exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor. Hold the pose for a while.
* If possible, take your head back and look up, suggested Arora.
* To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side.
Try this yoga asana.
