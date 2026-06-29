‘Train some more…’: Malaika Arora shares glimpses from her latest gym session

Variety is the name of the game that Malaika Arora swears by in the gym. To ensure her fitness stays on track, Malaika was seen training at the gym, performing a variety of advanced core stability exercises. “My week that was with @robin_behl14 @thetribeindia ….train, train some more, n then some more,” she said in a post on Instagram.

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With a mix of exercises like half-kneeling cable resistance and gymnastic ring row, she can be seen challenging her core strength. “Known for consistently prioritising fitness, her workouts often combine elements of strength, flexibility, balance, and body awareness rather than focusing on a single training style. From a clinical perspective, what stands out in routines like hers is the emphasis on functional fitness, which includes adding a variety,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.