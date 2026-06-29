‘Train some more…’: Malaika Arora shares glimpses from her latest gym session

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Variety is the name of the game that Malaika Arora swears by in the gym. To ensure her fitness stays on track, Malaika was seen training at the gym, performing a variety of advanced core stability exercises. “My week that was with @robin_behl14 @thetribeindia ….train, train some more, n then some more,” she said in a post on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
With a mix of exercises like half-kneeling cable resistance and gymnastic ring row, she can be seen challenging her core strength. “Known for consistently prioritising fitness, her workouts often combine elements of strength, flexibility, balance, and body awareness rather than focusing on a single training style. From a clinical perspective, what stands out in routines like hers is the emphasis on functional fitness, which includes adding a variety,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
These exercises train multiple muscle groups simultaneously, improving coordination, posture, and overall movement quality. “Functional training is particularly valuable because it translates directly into everyday activities, making the body stronger and more resilient,” said Goyal.
Another key aspect of her workout style is core engagement. “Whether through Pilates-inspired movements, bodyweight exercises, or stability-based training, the core remains central to almost every movement. A strong core supports spinal health, improves balance, and reduces the risk of lower back pain,” she said.
Her fitness approach also reflects the importance of mobility and flexibility, which are often overlooked in traditional workout plans. “Maintaining joint mobility becomes increasingly important with age as it supports pain-free movement and reduces stiffness,” the expert told indianexpress.com.
From a metabolic standpoint, regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity, supports cardiovascular health, and contributes to better hormonal balance. “The benefits extend far beyond aesthetics and play a significant role in long-term health and healthy ageing,” said Goyal.
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What makes her fitness journey relatable is the consistency behind it.
“Results are rarely built through occasional intense workouts. They are built through years of showing up, adapting, and making movement a regular part of life.”