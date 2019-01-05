WATCH: Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor give fitness goals with these reformer exercises

Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor were recently spotted doing exercises on the reformer along with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The video was shared by the Pilates expert on her Instagram page. The trio can be seen carrying out resistance workout on the reformer and also some squat exercises.

“This workout was intense! I think we all loved it! Moving together, staying strong together, achieving our goals together 💪🏼❤️ really used maximum muscle fibres in this workout and made every movement, every rep a 100% effort!! Thank you dad @samir.purohit for making us burn!!! @malaikaaroraofficial @janhvikapoor @lavinaajbani @aneesha_gaba @iamseeratkapoor @juetahemdev,” Purohit shared the video along with this caption.

This high-intensity training, which is done at a much slower pace, engages muscle fibres to provide better overall strength, growth and lean body mass.

When more energy is burnt, the metabolic rate also increases. A higher metabolic rate means you can eat more and still maintain a healthy weight. Resistance training helps to burn energy.

A few days ago, Arora was seen performing a rigorous roll-back exercise on a Cadillac reformer. The roll-back exercise helps improve body movements and increases blood circulation. Besides, it increases the flexibility of the spine and since it takes the support of the abdominal muscles, it also helps tone the abs.

Motivated to hit the gym yet?