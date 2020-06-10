Malaika Arora aced an inverted yoga pose; know about its benefits

Malaika Arora’s flexibility is enviable, and the fitness enthusiast gave us a glimpse of it once again. A while ago, Malaika gave us fitness goals by acing yoga poses like Navasana and Sirsasana. This time, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star took to Instagram to show how to do Halasana or Plough pose, an inverted yoga posture.
Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts. So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who’ve been spending Monday’s wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose. This week’s move is Halasana and here’s how you can do it: 1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground 2. Take a deep breathe in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling 3. For added support you can place your hands on your lower back 4. You can also bend your knees if you’re losing balance 5. Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind 6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins – from your body and your mind. Now let’s see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started! #malaikasmoveoftheweek #mylifemyyoga #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #yogaplusmondays #mondaymotivation #fitindiamovement
How to do Halasana
Malaika also explained the steps for doing this asana:
1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground.
2. Take a deep breath in. As you exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling.
3. For added support, you can place your hands on your lower back.
4. You can also bend your knees if you’re losing balance.
5. Slowly and gradually, move your feet behind your body and try touching the ground.
6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the pose, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground.
Earlier, Made in Heaven actor Shobhita Dhulipala also attempted Halasana.
Benefits of Halasana
“Halasana is known to calm your sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins — from your body and your mind,” Malaika wrote on Instagram. This yoga posture also stretches the shoulders and spine and helps reduce backache, headache, infertility, insomnia and sinusitis. It is also known to relieve symptoms of menopause. It further stimulates the abdominal and thyroid glands, according to yogajournal.com.
