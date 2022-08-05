scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine

"Even if you can spend 5 to 10 minutes every day looking after yourself, it will make a difference in your overall health and wellness," according to Malaika

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:10:48 am
Malaika AroraMalaika shared her go-to fitness routine (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Yoga is an ancient practice, deeply rooted in Indian philosophy. It helps develop breath, and also strengthens the mind and body, in turn, providing holistic wellness to the practitioner. As such, there’s no better time to start doing it than now, believes Malaika Arora.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“It’s almost a month after Yoga Day and if you are still waiting for the right time to start, let me tell you the time is now,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her everyday go-to routine, which is divided into three parts.

Take a look

Malaika’s yoga routine is divided into following three parts.

*Move: This part includes practising physical exercises like yoga, gymming and Pilates. They help get the body moving, keeping you physically active and agile.

*Breathe: Next, she opts for breathing techniques to calm her mind and improve her lung capacity. This also helps improve concentration and memory.

ALSO READ |Celeb fitness: Shraddha Kapoor is ‘always standing strong’, says her trainer Praveen Nair

*Connect: Malaika prefers to end her routine with meditation; “even if for just five minutes every day”.

“Even if you can spend 5 to 10 minutes every day looking after yourself, it will make a difference in your overall health and wellness,” the actor said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:10:48 am

Most Popular

1

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

4

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

5

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors
Explained

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ASI Monuments
ASI announces free entry to all monuments from Aug 5-15; add these to your list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement