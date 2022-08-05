‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine

Yoga is an ancient practice, deeply rooted in Indian philosophy. It helps develop breath, and also strengthens the mind and body, in turn, providing holistic wellness to the practitioner. As such, there’s no better time to start doing it than now, believes Malaika Arora.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“It’s almost a month after Yoga Day and if you are still waiting for the right time to start, let me tell you the time is now,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her everyday go-to routine, which is divided into three parts.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Malaika’s yoga routine is divided into following three parts.

*Move: This part includes practising physical exercises like yoga, gymming and Pilates. They help get the body moving, keeping you physically active and agile.

*Breathe: Next, she opts for breathing techniques to calm her mind and improve her lung capacity. This also helps improve concentration and memory.

*Connect: Malaika prefers to end her routine with meditation; “even if for just five minutes every day”.

“Even if you can spend 5 to 10 minutes every day looking after yourself, it will make a difference in your overall health and wellness,” the actor said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!