Malaika Arora gives us a peek into her ‘fat burning stepper session’

When it comes to burning fat, it’s not mandatory to hit the gym, and Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram reel proves just that.

The well-known VJ and host shows us that it is completely possible to shed extra weight from the comfort of your home — all you need is a stepper machine. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head of Physiotherapy at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that even though Malaika Arora’s mini stepper reel looks simple, it is one of the easiest ways for people to stay fit at home. “A stepper is basically climbing stairs without leaving your room,” he says, before delving into the details.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

How is it helpful?

Fat-burn without knee pain: Stepping raises your heart rate and makes you sweat, just like a brisk walk. In 20-30 minutes you can burn 200+ calories. Because both feet stay on the pedal, it’s gentler on knees than running. Good for people above 35, or during Mumbai monsoons when going out is difficult.

Tones legs and hips: Every step works your thighs, calves, and glutes — the areas where we often feel “looseness” with age. Your stomach also stays engaged to keep balance, so you get core work too.

Fits a busy day: You don’t need an hour at the gym. 15 minutes while tea is brewing, during a TV serial, or between work calls adds up. Daily small movement helps with sugar control, better sleep, and lighter legs.

What should you keep in mind?

Beyond the benefits, Dr Katharani also mentions that when attempting these exercises, posture matters. “Stand tall. Don’t slouch or put full weight on the handles. Keep your stomach lightly tight, like you’re bracing,” he says, adding that you should focus on full steps and a slow pace.

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“Press the pedal down fully and let it rise fully. Start slow — like climbing stairs in your building — and build speed later,” he says.

Safety should be paramount, and Dr Katharani recommends wearing proper shoes and not chappals, and placing that stepper on a mat to avoid slipping on tiles. For this, he says that it is best to start small. Begin with 10-15 minutes, 4 days a week. Add 2-3 minutes each week.

“And if you have knee pain, arthritis, or recent injuries, check with your physiotherapist first. Stop if there’s sharp pain,” he reiterates.

Bottom line, Dr Katharani believes a stepper won’t replace all exercise, but for daily fat-burn, leg toning, and heart health in a small city flat, it works — “if you use correct form and progress slowly”.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.