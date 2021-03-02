I always try to eat what my body demands and my mind desires: Malaika Arora

Whether it is fitness or fashion, Malaika Arora has always managed to set the bar high. The 47-year-old often gives her fans a glimpse into her workout sessions, and even shares new yoga asanas for motivation.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star, who is the brand ambassador of Reebok for its new range of walking footwear, shares her thoughts on why fitness remains a priority for her in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Excerpts:

You swear by yoga and often give a peek into your practice sessions. How has it personally helped you?

Yoga has helped me grow as an individual. It has centered my thoughts and given me the strength to go about my daily life with the right mindset and energy. In our profession, every day can become demanding so it becomes important to take the time out to check in with ourselves, which yoga allows me to do. Yoga and meditation help me appreciate the work I do as an artform, and instill renewed energy in me each day. I believe 60 minutes a day is more than enough for you to exercise. I aim to try new asanas every now and then.

Apart from yoga, what are your other favourite fitness activities?

I am the kind of person who wants to experience it all. Sometimes after a good yoga session in the morning, I will also try other forms of fitness like HIIT, running, walking, swimming, and more. Sometimes, I alternate between yoga and Pilates to mix it up.

What are your 2021 fitness goals?

My 2021 fitness goals are to remain consistent in my journey and push myself to try new forms of fitness that I haven’t been able to so far.

What’s your take on holistic living?

Holistic living involves living bringing balance within your mind, body, and spirit. This is a lifestyle change that is increasingly becoming a priority to keep up with the grueling demands of everyday life. Holistic living enables you to balance out your life and lead a more fulfilling and enriching journey. Smaller changes like buying organic, eating mindfully, meditating, being physically active by joining a yoga class- are things that help in the long run.

What role does diet play in fitness?

Whenever one sets out to achieve a fitness goal, the first thing they learn about is a body transformation; however, the journey consists of 70 per cent of diet regulation and 30 per cent of physical training. Thus, a nutritious diet is one of the major dos when one is looking to achieve any fitness goal. Dietary changes need not be too drastic, one can always consult a doctor or trainer to set up a diet that is best suited for them.

Do you have a cheat day?

I don’t follow any particular diet and I always try to eat what my body demands of me and what my mind desires, keeping in mind that everything should be done in moderation. Then be it avocados or biryani.

What do you on days when you don’t feel lazy?

On days when I am feeling lazy to step out, I spend time at home and allow myself the rest that I desire. I wake up to a good session of yoga/meditation and through the day, spend time with my family, read books, cook for family and enjoy. But, while at home, I make it a point to do some light exercise like walking for an hour to get the energy going.

How important is it for women to take to strength training/fitness?

Everyone has their own fitness goal that they want to achieve. Some people are only aiming at losing weight, for them strength training might not be a priority and no one should be forced to do what they do not enjoy. Given that the bone density of women keeps decreasing and so do metabolism rates, it is good for women to do some strength training to be fitter always.

Top five tips for beginners starting their fitness journey?

*Set your own fitness goals

*Read up/consult someone to know what best suits your own body

*Make necessary dietary changes to supplement the training

*Invest in good shoes and gear so that your performance in enhanced

*Stick to your plan

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle