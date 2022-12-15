Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora sets major fitness goals as she performs ‘warrior pose’: Can you do it?

Not only is she glamorous on the red carpet, in films and during her numerous public appearances, Malaika Arora is also fit as a fiddle thanks to her regular yoga sessions, of which there are many posts on social media detailing the different asanas that the actor and model aces from time-to-time.

In one of her recent yoga videos, Malaika was seen performing a set of asanas, mainly the ‘warrior pose’. The video of the fitness routine was also shared on the health and wellness page ‘Diva Yoga’. The caption read, “Hello Warrior divas. You possess the strength and willpower of a warrior. All you have to do is realise it.”

While performing yoga inside a studio, the 49-year-old demonstrated her strength as she stretched her arms and legs and stuck some difficult-looking poses to achieve the perfect stance.

Malaika started with the Warrior 2 Pose, also known as Virabhadrasana 2 which, according to yogajournal.com, strengthens the quads, shoulders, and core, along with “your stamina and inner resolve”. In the same flow, she went on to perform Warrior 3 Pose, also known as Virabhadrasana III, which strengthens the legs, ankles, and the core.

Both of them are standing postures that test your strength and balance. In Warrior 3 Pose, one has to make a ‘T’ shape with their body, wherein they balance on one leg and stretch the other in the air, while bending their upper body forward in a way that it is parallel to the floor.

In Warrior 2 Pose, which is great for hip flexibility, one has to stretch one of the legs backwards while bending the other at the knee such that there is a considerable space between the two. The arms have to be stretched out in opposite directions with the face looking forwards.

“For me, yoga is the tool to unleash my potential, feel powerful and attempt challenges fiercely,” Malaika wrote in the caption, ending it with an affirmation. “And today, I want you to start your day by affirming with me. I am enough. I choose to be kind to myself. I am grateful for another day of life.”

Would you like to attempt these asanas?

