Malaika Arora can do the pyramid pose with ease; how about you?

Yoga postures are all about finding the right balance and strength. And fitness aficionado Malaika Arora keeps sharing snippets from her yoga sessions and giving major fitness goals. If you, too, are always striving to improvise and advance your yoga practise, we have something special for you today. Malaika was recently seen giving herself a great start with the pyramid pose or Parvottanasana.

While it may look simple, it’s a core-engaging, powerful asana that can help you improve your practice.

Benefits of the pose

*Calms the brain as it is a mild inversion practice.

*Helps strengthen the spine and legs.

*Improves posture.

*Aids digestion.

*Strengthens the hamstrings.

Here’s how to do the pose.

*Get into the Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) pose and inhale while bringing your right foot forward to the inside of your right hand. Maintain a distance of three to four feet.

*Draw your left foot at 45-degree angle with the right toe pointing the shorter edge of the mat. Align your heels.

*Lift up your torso, turn your face in the same direction as your front foot.

*As you exhale, reach your arms behind your back. Clasp each elbow with the opposite hand. If your shoulders are flexible, bring your hands into reverse prayer position.

*Maintain the length of your spine. Keep the crown of your head extending forward and your tailbone reaching behind you.

*Hold for 10-15 seconds and release the posture.

