From Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who are giving major fitness goals

Confused about how to get in shape and be regular with your workout routine? Why not seek some inspiration from our celebrities who often share their fitness routines and toned physiques on social media. From yoga to Pilates and more, many celebrities have made fitness a part of their lives and adopted healthy lifestyles — something they often urge their fans to do as well. To add to this, the Prime Minister‘s call for Fit India Campaign also urges Indians to take up sport or any form of physical activity to fight lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

If you are still wondering where to begin from, here’s a quick lowdown for your instant dose of fitness motivation.

Actor Preity Zinta shared a workout video of herself, while highlighting the importance strengthening the spine.

Student of the Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff, wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a while since i pushed myself this far…200kgs…used to feel a lot lighter back in high school”. He is seen doing deadlift in the video.

Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the industry, and likes to do martial arts, parkour and weight training.

After giving major fitness inspiration with her perfect side plank posture, Malaika Arora once again shared the benefits of yoga. In the picture, the TV host is seen doing Chamatkarasana, about which she wrote, “it is truly a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits”.

Arora also stated how it helped her achieve “back bend and single hand balance”.

Other benefits of the asana, as mentioned by her, include, “Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat; opens the hips and hip flexors; stretches and strengthens the back and cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance.

Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of cricketer Hardik Pandya’s where the 25-year-old is seen perfecting aerial Pilates moves. “In 10 sessions, you’ll feel the difference, in 20 sessions you’ll see the difference, and in 30 sessions you’ll have a whole new body…. Joseph Pilates’. Hardik Pandya is definitely feeling and seeing the difference with rack session working out on different Pilates equipment. This time it was #AerialPilates and he enjoyed the session especially the end??” she captioned the post.

Karachiwala also shared a video of actor Deepika Padukone sweating it out at the the gym with a Pilates Cadillac workout. Stressing on her efforts, she pointed out the importance of strengthening one’s spine for staying young and fit.

“Advance Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she’ll be young forever!!! Don’t you agree??” wrote Karachiwala.

Actor and Ironman Milind Soman can be seen doing push-ups in Manali. Sharing the video on Instagram, Soman stressed on why there is a need to stay committed and “keep it going no matter where you are or how much time you have”.

