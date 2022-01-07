Malaika Arora adds fun to her daily fitness routine with a ‘danda’

If you have mastered a yoga pose, there is always scope to do better. And showing how to do that is Malaika Arora who always sets massive goals with her challenging fitness sessions.

Recently, Malaika was seen acing Parivrtta Trikonasana or Revolved Triangle pose, but with a twist.

Also on Malaika Arora | Here’s how Malaika Arora adds a challenge to her regular yoga sessions

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The 48-year-old used a stick or ‘danda’ in the practice.

“You all know that core strengthening poses like Trikonasana and its variations are one of my favourite poses and one thing I like doing is adding some fun to my daily routine with these poses. So here is this week’s pose, Parivrtta Trikonasana, but, with a danda,” she captioned the post.

Here’s how to do it

*Stand with the spine straight.

*Place the stick on the shoulders and roll your arms around the stick. Making a T-shape with the body.

*Separate your legs 3-4 inches apart. Right foot should be facing towards right side and left toes should be tilted at an angle of 45 degrees.

*Keep the torso in front, chest open and roll your shoulders back.

*With an inhalation, start twisting your torso towards the right side.

*As you exhale, bend down taking the left corner of the stick at the right side. Drop the edge of the stick at the outside edge of your right foot.

*Gaze towards the right palm.

*Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

*Repeat the steps on the other side as well.

Contra-indications

*Avoid doing this pose if you have neck or back injury.

Benefits

The pose strengthens and stretches the legs, and opens the chest which improves breathing, and helps aid balance. Doing it with a stick adds more pressure to the workout and keeps the core engaged.

Also Read | Practice Trikonasana like Gauri Pradhan to reduce stress, increase flexibility

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had mentioned how she loves challenging herself with new yoga poses. “Yoga has helped me grow as an individual. It has centered my thoughts and given me the strength to go about my daily life with the right mindset and energy. In our profession, every day can become demanding so it becomes important to take the time out to check in with ourselves, which yoga allows me to do. Yoga and meditation help me appreciate the work I do as an artform, and instill renewed energy in me each day. I believe 60 minutes a day is more than enough for you to exercise. I aim to try new asanas every now and then,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!