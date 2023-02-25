Malaika Arora aces a core-strengthening yoga asana with effortless ease

Malaika Arora has always given us major fitness goals with her diverse workout routines. From varied yoga asanas to high-intensity workouts, the actor believes in giving equal attention to all. However, she has a special liking for yoga and the various benefits it serves, as is visible from her social media feed. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a yoga asana which can help you get a stronger core and improved spinal health. “For me, yoga has always been the go-to workout for strengthening my core muscles,” she wrote, alongside the video.

The actor demonstrated a variation of the cat-cow yoga pose. Sitting on all fours, she arched her lower back and torso slightly bringing her left knee inwards post which she arched it lower again and raised her head, stretching her leg outwards. The gentle movements stretch the back torso and neck while stimulating the abdominal organs. It also helps in making deep breaths easier.

“A strong core not only helps in toning your muscles but adds power and helps improve your everyday tasks,” she said in the caption. Besides building core, this asana also helps in promoting “spinal health, good posture, balance, and body stability.” The actor suggested that one can do “10 repetitions on both sides to work up a great sweat.”

Prior to this, the actor also shared her three-part yoga routine with her followers on Instagram.

*Move: This part includes practising physical exercises like yoga, gymming, and Pilates. They help get the body moving, keeping you physically active and agile.

*Breathe: Next, she opts for breathing techniques to calm her mind and improve her lung capacity. This also helps improve concentration and memory.

*Connect: Malaika prefers to end her routine with meditation; “even if for just five minutes every day”.

