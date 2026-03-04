Malaika Arora believes ‘just 10 minutes of this Chinese exercise replaces your entire medicine cabinet’; expert weighs in

“Did you know this is one of the fastest and most effective ways to burn body fat?” asks Malaika Arora, as she throws her hands up in the air and raises her toes alternatively, moving her body sideways vigorously. “Just 10 minutes of this Chinese exercise replaces your entire medicine cabinet. Chinese call this the key to healthy longevity,” she shared in the caption of her latest Instagram post, adding that day 1 restores energy flow in the body, stomach and liver, followed by pancreas, intestine and meridians. As you continue to do this, “digestive issues vanish, and blood sugar normalises” as well.

In the video, Arora can be seen doing Chinese movements that promote lymphatic drainage and relieve tension in the body. Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant in arthroscopy at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, helped us decode the benefits of these moves.

He shared that these movements work through controlled breathing and fluid, repetitive actions that help stimulate both blood and lymphatic flow. “As the muscles stretch and contract gently, it improves oxygen delivery and helps the body flush out toxins. People often report lighter joints, less swelling, and reduced fatigue,” said Dr Zambare. With consistent practice, the body feels more energised and flexible.

“As the body ages, circulation slows, joints stiffen, and balance weakens. These movements are designed to be low-impact and easy on the joints, making them safe for older adults. Practising regularly can improve mobility, reduce stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and back, and enhance balance, which is important for preventing falls,” explained Dr Zambare.

Getting started

His advice? Begin gradually. “Start with 10–15 minutes a day and focus on comfort rather than perfection. People with existing joint pain should avoid overstretching and listen to their bodies. Practising on a flat surface, wearing comfortable clothing, and staying hydrated make the experience easier,” said Dr Zambare, adding that consistency is more important than intensity.

They are very helpful, but not a “full replacement for other forms of physical activity”. “While they boost circulation and flexibility, they don’t fully address strength, endurance, or cardiovascular fitness. Walking, light strength training, or yoga can be combined for a balanced routine. Still, for those who struggle with high-impact exercises, these movements are an excellent starting point,” said Dr Zambare.

As for fat loss, he shared that you also need to go on a calorie deficit and complement it with strength training and cardio. “Pairing physical activity with a healthy diet is essential for the best long-term fat loss results,” he said. In addition, tracking intake, improving sleep, managing stress, and strength training can help restore hormonal balance and improve metabolic responsiveness, which can eventually help burn fat sustainably.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health or fitness practitioner before starting any routine.