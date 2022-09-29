Malaika Arora practices this move every day to ‘burn calories, increase lower body strength’

Almost every day, Malaika Arora shares a new fitness move. These, not only help add variety to our workouts but also some variations. However, turns out that the Chaiyya Chaiyya star swears by one move that she does daily. “I practise this movement almost every single day when I start my sessions,” she captioned an Instagram video in which she can be seen acing the exercise.

With the focus on ‘strength building and burning calories,’ Malaika could be seen performing slow knee taps and then doing the same move with specific variations. Dressed in a neon green tank top and matching exercise shorts, Malaika said this easy workout can be done “while watching movies or being on a call.”

Listing the multifarious benefits of the workout she wrote, “It helps in improving cardiovascular endurance, burn calories, and increase lower body strength.” Though the recommended number of times to perform it is five times a day, Malaika said: “you can do it as many times as you want.”

From headstand, and splits, to wall stretches, Malaika Arora never fails to surprise us with her flexibility. As such, Sarvesh Shashi, her yoga instructor, shared a video of the fitness enthusiast, in which she was seen performing a full-body stretch!

In the video, Malaika performed a handstand and then slowly bent her body, with some assistance, to do a full-fledged stretch.

Earlier, she was seen acing a difficult headstand variation, with split legs.

