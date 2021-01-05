Malaika Arora nails this balancing yoga pose; here’s how you can do it too

Malaika Arora showed us how to do Tulasana. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora’s remarkable fitness and strength are no secret, and she proved it yet again.

The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast shared an Instagram picture of her doing a balancing yoga pose — Tulasana.

Tulasana is also known as Dolasana, Tolasana or Utthita Padmasana. “The asana is extremely helpful in relaxing your muscles, strengthening your arms and upper body region,” Malaika wrote. Besides improving balance, it also tightens the abs. It enhances the feeling of equalisation of your body and has a calming effect on you, according to aviyoggroup.in.

Here’s how you can do the Tulasana:

*Sit in Padmasana.

*Place the palms on the floor beside the thighs or on the bricks.

*Inhale deeply and raise the whole body from the floor balancing on the hands.

*Swing the body backward and forward between the arms.

*Practice three to five rounds.

Would you like to try this?

