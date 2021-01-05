scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Malaika Arora nails this balancing yoga pose; here’s how you can do it too

Malaika Arora shared an Instagram picture of her doing a balancing yoga pose -- Tulasana

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 9:10:29 am
malaika atora, yogaMalaika Arora showed us how to do Tulasana. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora’s remarkable fitness and strength are no secret, and she proved it yet again.

The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast shared an Instagram picture of her doing a balancing yoga pose — Tulasana.

Tulasana is also known as Dolasana, Tolasana or Utthita Padmasana. “The asana is extremely helpful in relaxing your muscles, strengthening your arms and upper body region,” Malaika wrote. Besides improving balance, it also tightens the abs. It enhances the feeling of equalisation of your body and has a calming effect on you, according to aviyoggroup.in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Read| Malaika Arora aced an inverted yoga pose; know about its benefits

Here’s how you can do the Tulasana:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Sit in Padmasana.
*Place the palms on the floor beside the thighs or on the bricks.
*Inhale deeply and raise the whole body from the floor balancing on the hands.
*Swing the body backward and forward between the arms.
*Practice three to five rounds.

Would you like to try this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Baramulla district, visiting Baramulla, Baramulla in winters, Baramulla pictures, winter in Baramulla, Kashmir's Baramulla district, travelling, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: Check out these wintry pictures from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement