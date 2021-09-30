Malaika Arora does this balancing asana with ease; can you?

Over the years, many people have realised the importance and benefits of yoga, and embraced it as a part of their daily routine. As such, it needs no retelling that the many yoga asanas have their own benefits if done with proper posture and technique.

One such yoga pose that helps enhance one’s focus and strengthen alertness is the Tree Pose or Vrikshasana. Actor Malaika Arora recently shared a post about the pose as part of #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek series.

She shared that the asana helps with balance and concentration. The pose is a Hatha yoga variation in which one balances the body on one foot.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora sets fitness goals with Parivrtta Utkatasana; know the benefits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Here are some other benefits of the pose.

As a balancing asana, it helps strengthen the legs, and opens the hips.

It improves neuromuscular coordination.

It improves posture.

ALSO READ | Five yoga poses that can lower your risk of having a stroke

How to do it

*Stand straight on both feet.

*Now shift your body weight on your left leg as you fold the right leg and place the sole on the inner thigh of your left leg with your toes pointing downwards.

*Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards in a namaskar position.

*Repeat on the other side.

Would you try it?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!