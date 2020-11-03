Malaika Arora did this balancing yoga asana for core strength; here’s how to do it

Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is back to setting fitness goals for us by performing yoga asanas.
A while ago, the Chhaiya Chhaiya actor showed us how to do Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. This time, she posted a picture of her doing a variation of Natarajasana.
“This asana strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance,” Malaika wrote on Instagram alongside the picture. Take a look:
As the festive nights of Navratri end with the celebration of Dussehra, we are taken back in time that signifies the victory of good over evil. Keeping this in mind, let’s begin with this week’s pose, enriching ourselves as we keep our mind and body healthy! #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is Natarajasana variation 1. Stand straight with legs together, holding stick with right hand in front of you. 2. Inhale and bend your left knee from back. 3. Exhale and with left hand grab your ankle and lift your leg up. 4. Your left toe pointing towards ceiling. At the same time pressing your ankle against the body. 5. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release. This asana strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance. Do tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post. Pic Credits: @by.the.gram #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #yogaasana #yogaposes #strongerwithsarva
The fitness enthusiast also explained the steps for doing this asana:
*Stand straight with legs together, holding the stick with your right hand in front of you.
*Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.
*Exhale, and with your left hand grab your ankle and lift your leg up.
*Your left toe should point towards the ceiling while pressing your ankle against the body.
*Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.
Would you like to try?
