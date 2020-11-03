Malaika Arora did this balancing yoga asana for core strength; here’s how to do it

Malaika Arora is setting fitness goals. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is back to setting fitness goals for us by performing yoga asanas.

A while ago, the Chhaiya Chhaiya actor showed us how to do Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. This time, she posted a picture of her doing a variation of Natarajasana.

“This asana strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance,” Malaika wrote on Instagram alongside the picture. Take a look:

The fitness enthusiast also explained the steps for doing this asana:

*Stand straight with legs together, holding the stick with your right hand in front of you.

*Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

*Exhale, and with your left hand grab your ankle and lift your leg up.

*Your left toe should point towards the ceiling while pressing your ankle against the body.

*Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Would you like to try?

