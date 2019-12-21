Running late for work? Actor Bhagyashree shows how to squeeze in an all-body workout

Have you seen actor Bhagyashree working out? (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram; deisgned by Gargi Singh) Have you seen actor Bhagyashree working out? (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram; deisgned by Gargi Singh)

Its always a task to squeeze in a workout when you are running late for the day, right? If you don’t want to miss out on your daily dose of exercise and redeem benefits of an hour-long exercise routine, seek some fitness inspiration from actor Bhagyashree. The 50-year-old recently shared an exercise video on Instagram that made us take note. Take a look!

While sharing the details of the exercise, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor captioned the post, “Had a rushed morning so did a integrated workout in the room.”

Much like the name suggests, an integrated workout refers to a training program that incorporates multiple types of exercise together into a single program. An example of an integrated training program is one that includes flexibility, core work, balance training, resistance training, and cardiorespiratory exercises together into a single workout session or routine.

What the actor is seen performing is a Crab Toe Touch exercise. The exercise is said to target a number of body parts including hamstrings, lower back, quadriceps, shoulders, upper back and lower traps and also involves abs, calves and obliques.

Here’s how to perform it, straight from Bhagyashree.

*Get into a tabletop position.

*Make sure that your legs are placed hip wide and do not allow the knees to sink towards each other as you touch your toes.

Plenty of people tend to miss out on the benefits of integrated training workout.

How can you include the workout in your routine?

Some of the ways in which they can be incorporated into one’s routine are cardio (long, slow training, medium intensity intervals, high-intensity intervals and more); weight training, balance training, plyometrics, speed-agility-quickness training, core training, bodyweight training and so on. One can draw from; rehabilitation principles, yoga, Pilates, sports conditioning, tai-chi, martial arts, dance, powerlifting or any other discipline. So don’t get caught in a rut or miss experiencing the entire spectrum of benefits of an integrated and varied exercises program. Just start slow and keep adjusting all aspects of your program every four to six weeks to get optimum benefits.

Your body needs variety in order to train for the next level. Here are key points to keep in mind when programming your workout.

– Incorporate flexibility, core, balance, plyometrics, speed/agility/quickness, resistance and sport-specific cardio training.

– Learn and maintain optimum posture for all exercises.

– Create a long-term model that challenges your body in different ways for different periods of time.

