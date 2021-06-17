scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Madhuri Dixit shares back-bending yoga asana from her fitness routine; watch

Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram, "As #InternationalYogaDay is coming up I want to share some simple asanas & invite you all to join me”

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 6:20:23 pm
madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit performing Bhujangasana. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

Ahead of International Yoga Day, held on June 21 every year, Madhuri Dixit gave us a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Yoga has always been a part of my fitness regime. As #InternationalYogaDay is coming up, I want to share some simple asanas and invite you all to join me.” Madhuri shared this alongside a video clip in which she is seen doing a yoga asana — Bhujangasana or cobra pose. Watch:

 

Bhujangasana is a back-bending pose in hath yoga, and is usually performed in a cycle of asanas in Surya Namaskar.

Talking about the benefits of this asana, the Kalank actor said that it strengthens the spine, stimulates abdominal organs and relieves stress and fatigue.

Here’s how you can do Bhujangasana, according to artofliving.com:

*Lie flat on your stomach. Keep your legs close with the feet and heels lightly touching each other.

*Place your hands on the ground under your shoulders. Elbows should be parallel and close to the torso.

*Take a deep breath and lift your head, chest and abdomen off the ground.

*Putting equal pressure on both hands, push the torso back and curve your spine. Look up as you do so.

*Maintain the posture for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

