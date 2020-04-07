Madhuri Dixit Nene reveals how she stays glowing and fit; see pics

Madhuri Dixit Nene is busy exercising. Check it out. (Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Madhuri Dixit Nene is busy exercising. Check it out. (Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are work and other priorities bogging you down so much that you are unable to take time out for yourself? Lockdown or not, it is imperative that you take care of your health by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Showing us how to do it right is none other than actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. When a fan asked her how she manages to “look beautiful, slim and ever glowing”, the 52-year-old Pukar actor took to Instagram stories and gave us a sneak peek into her fitness routine.

Even in quarantine, the actor can be seen sweating it out in her home gym with a variation of the pull-up.

How does exercise help in making the skin glow?

For the uninitiated, sweating and exercising is considered not only good for the heart but also the skin. The increased heart rate leads to the lungs taking in as much oxygen as possible which helps the heart pump blood throughout the body, including the skin. This is why, a person looks radiant after a good workout session. The ample supply of oxygen-rich blood helps in collagen production which helps keep the skin smooth and supple.

Not only that, regular physical activity, including dance, can help lend a radiant glow to one’s face.

However, besides a rigorous exercise regime, a balanced diet is also essential to keep the skin beautiful and glowing from within, which simply translates into improved skin condition.

Here’s how different physical activities have an effect:

Yoga

Yoga is a combination of mental as well as physical exercises and when performed on a daily basis, it ensures that the body’s flexibility is enhanced which would also start showing results on one’s skin.

Running and jogging

Timed runs and jogs are simple but effective ways to not just keep the weight down but also make sure that each and every part of the body benefits out of the cardiovascular exercise. The increased heart rate boost blood flow in the body which leads a good glow to one’s face.

Dancing

If gymming or jogging is not your cup of tea, count on dance to do the trick for you. While making your fitness activities a bit more fun and enjoyable, dancing leads to sweating, in turn a natural glow on the face.

