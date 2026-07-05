Madhuri Dixit inspires with ring hanging knee raises; expert explains core benefits

Madhuri Dixit is in her 50s, and yet her strength, mobility, and fitness are better than those of many people half her age. In a recent Instagram video shared by a holistic health coach, the Maa Behen actor can be seen performing hanging knee raises on gymnastics rings. Don’t be fooled, it’s no beginner’s exercise.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD, Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Delhi says that Madhuri Dixit’s reel is inspiring because it shows how consistency and progressive training can keep you strong and mobile well into your 50s.

“For both gym enthusiasts and everyday people, the lesson is simple: master the basics, build strength gradually, and advanced movements will follow naturally,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Note the benefits

Dr Katharani listed down the benefits of the exercise:

– Builds strong abdominal muscles and deep core stability.

– Improves shoulder strength and joint stability thanks to the instability of rings.

– Enhances grip endurance and forearm strength.

– Trains balance, coordination, and anti‑rotation control.

– For gym‑goers: prepares the body for advanced skills like toes‑to‑bar, front lever, and calisthenics progressions.

– For everyday people: strong abs protect the spine, improve posture, reduce back pain, and make routine tasks like lifting bags, climbing stairs, or sitting long hours easier and safer.

– Boosts functional fitness — the kind of strength that translates into daily life movements.

– Supports longevity — maintaining mobility and strength as you age reduces risk of falls and injuries.

What should you note

When it comes to precautions, Dr Katharani noted that this is an advanced exercise and beginners should not attempt it directly. “Warm up shoulders, back, and core before starting, and progress gradually. Start with floor leg raises, then move on to hanging leg raises and ring knee raises,” he suggested.

He warned against swinging or jerking movements. Control is key. Stop immediately if you feel pain in shoulders, lower back, or abdomen. “People with hernia, chronic back pain, or shoulder injuries should consult a doctor first,” he warned. Ensure rings are securely fixed and at a safe height, and always train under supervision if you’re new to ring exercises, he added.

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Keep breathing steady and exhale as you raise the knees. Maintain slow, controlled reps for maximum benefit.

“Focus on quality over quantity — 5 perfect reps are better than 15 sloppy ones,” he said, suggesting that you pair this exercise with foundational exercises like planks and hollow holds for a stronger base. ” Use chalk or straps if grip strength is limiting,” he recommended.

As a last suggestion, Dr Katharani said that you should include recovery days to allow muscles to repair and grow. Rest is as important as training. “Always warm‑up as cold muscles are more prone to injury. Don’t attempt high reps when fatigued as it increases injury risk. And never compare yourself to social media stars, actors and athletes; progress at your own pace,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.