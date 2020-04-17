Madhuri Dixit is doing these exercises to keep herself fit during lockdown; watch

Madhuri Dixit is working out at home during lockdown. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Madhuri Dixit is working out at home during lockdown. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secret to her glowing skin and fit body — exercise. In fact, with the lockdown being extended up to May 3, the actor is making sure she does not miss out on her workout sessions.

The Devdas actor recently took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her workout routine at home. “Staying fit & healthy during this time is very essential. It doesn’t matter if the gyms are closed, we can make use of the stuff at our homes & workout. We can stay fit with simple exercises also,” she captioned the video, in which she is seen doing a range of exercises.

The video starts with Madhuri doing kneeling back leg raises, followed by side leg raises, front leg raises and pull-ups. Watch the video:

Leg raises benefits

While pull-ups help develop grip strength and muscle mass in the back, arms and shoulder, leg raises strengthen the core muscles. It also improves the flexibility of the abdomen and the hip area and your overall posture, according to Medical Daily. Doing leg raises regularly can also lower the risk of back injuries.

How to do kneeling back leg raises

Kneel on a mat and extend our palms towards the front. While keeping one knee bent, lift the other leg to the rear until it is even with the back and then bring it down and repeat. Follow the steps and do the exercise with the other leg.

How to do side leg raises

Stand with your feet slightly apart beside a chair or wall to hold on to it for balance. Keep your back straight and your toes facing forward. Now balancing your weight on the leg on the side of the chair or wall, lift the other leg out to the side and then bring it down. Repeat the steps with the other leg.

How to do front leg raises

Lie on your back, keeping your legs straight. Raise one leg as high you can while keeping the other leg straight, and then bring it down. Repeat this, followed by doing leg raises with the other leg.

