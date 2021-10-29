Lupita Nyong’o fitness: An exercise ball and a balancing act for good abs

The exercise ball has become immensely popular around the world among fitness enthusiasts. For starters, it looks like a fun way to get in shape, with many interesting exercises designed around it.

Many celebrities have endorsed it, too, for the ball is understood to improve body balance, and also work on your flexibility and strength.

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o recently posted a fun video of balancing on the ball, with ‘Ghana Bounce‘ playing in the background.

In the caption, she wrote: “Workout challenge: start your week off with a 1-minute #GhanaBounce & Balance!”

Evidently, she struggled to keep her balance on the bouncy ball, but those who exercise with this prop would know that it is extremely helpful in giving you a strong core, by building on your abs.

In her workout video, the Black Panther actor focused on keeping her balance, by using her knees to stick to the surface. Though a little wobbly, she managed to ace the session looking graceful, too!

If you are a beginner, you can take some inspiration from the star, but make sure you know exactly what kind of exercise you are looking to do — squats, push-ups, etc. — and the fitness goal you are trying to reach through it.

Nyong’o is a fitness freak, and her social media posts are proof. Check out some of them here:

