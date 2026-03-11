Stubborn lower belly pooch that won’t go away may be due to posture, not fat: ‘When our hip flexors get tight from sitting too much…’

For many people, a stubborn lower belly ‘pooch’ can be one of the most frustrating body concerns, especially when it refuses to budge despite regular workouts and a balanced diet. It’s often assumed to be excess fat or a metabolic issue, leading to more crunches, calorie cuts, and disappointment.

But according to US-based online fitness coach Julie Capozziello, the problem may not be fat at all. Instead, it could be a postural imbalance called anterior pelvic tilt — a condition that changes how the pelvis, spine, and core align, making the stomach appear more prominent and sometimes triggering lower back pain.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In an Instagram video, Julie explained that modern lifestyles marked by prolonged sitting are a major contributor. “When our hip flexors get tight from sitting too much, they start pulling the pelvis forward,” she said. “This creates that back arch and makes the belly pop out even more. Over time, this can cause lower back pain, weak glutes, and a lot of frustration during workouts.” While many people mistake the resulting silhouette for weight gain, Julie clarified that it is often structural, though she acknowledged it can sometimes be a combination of posture and body fat.

To address this, Julie shared five corrective exercises designed to help ‘tuck’ the pelvis back into a neutral position: quadruped pelvic tilts, deadbug toe taps, bear hold toe taps, hip CARs, and the happy baby stretch. These movements focus on retraining the core, improving hip mobility, and reducing excessive spinal arching — all without the need for gym equipment.

However, she emphasised that lasting improvement goes beyond short workouts. Correcting anterior pelvic tilt also requires awareness during everyday activities like sitting, standing, and walking. “Small tweaks like this make a big difference over time,” she said, recommending simple posture checks such as tucking the pelvis under, bringing the rib cage down, and rolling the shoulders back and down.

How to tell whether the lower belly pooch is primarily due to anterior pelvic tilt rather than body fat

Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “A key difference is how the abdomen looks and behaves rather than just how much fat is present. With anterior pelvic tilt, the lower belly often appears pushed forward even in lean individuals, and the waist may look arched rather than relaxed. A simple sign is the posture check. Stand sideways in front of a mirror and observe the curve of your lower back. If the lower back has an exaggerated arch and the pelvis appears tilted forward, that is a strong indicator.”

“Another clue is tension,” she says, adding that people with anterior pelvic tilt often feel tightness in the front of the hips and lower back, along with difficulty engaging the core muscles properly. If the belly flattens slightly when you consciously tuck the pelvis under and engage the abs, it suggests that posture rather than fat is the primary issue.

Why prolonged sitting has such a strong impact on hip flexors, glutes, and spinal alignment

Prolonged sitting places the hips in a constantly flexed position. Over time, Dr Shravani notes, the hip flexor muscles adapt by shortening, while the glutes, which are meant to extend the hips, become underactive. This imbalance pulls the pelvis forward and increases the arch in the lower back.

“Sitting also reduces natural spinal movement, which weakens deep core stabilisers that support posture. These changes can begin surprisingly fast. In some individuals, noticeable stiffness and postural shifts can develop within a few weeks of long periods of sitting, especially if there is little physical activity outside work. Over months, this can become a habitual posture that the body accepts as normal,” concludes Dr Shravani.

