scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Four reasons your lower back may be paining; and what to do about it

Fitness expert Namrata Purohit shares her tips and simple exercises on on how to fix lower back pain

Focus on these areas while working out to fix your lower back pain. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lower back pain is unfortunately common in adults, especially the ones who work at a desk all day. Fitness instructor and Pilates expert Namrata Purohit shared a video on her Instagram page that delves into what causes back pain, from the point of view of the body, and shared four tips that can help reduce or even get rid of the pain. “Back Pain, No Pain! Here are 4 tips to help reduce or get rid of lower back pain!,” she captioned the post.

Also Read |How to deal with backache on an eight-hour shift at work

Fix your posture

The first thing she attributes lower back pain to is our posture. It is no mystery that having a bad posture can harm our spine, and in turn cause pain. Namrata says the way to fix it is by doing isometric strength training. Simply put by doing planks. “Planks are a highly effective exercise activating the muscles for spinal stabilisation. So get strong!” A 2021 study by Gautam Gupta and Mayank Alok, published in the International Journal of Science and Research, found that “Plank training is useful in enhancing the quality of life and reducing pain in low back pain.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) 

Strengthen your core

The next tip from Namarta is to strengthen the abs and our core. “The most important thing is to work the core. Working the abs and the core helps maintain proper spinal curvature and a neutral pelvic tilt which is important for preventing back pain. It also lifts the pressure of your spine,” the expert shares.

Open up your hips

Stiff hips are the third reason your lower back may be hurting. “Stiff hips can lead to lower back pain,” Namrata claims, adding, “A lack of rotational mobility and the ability to flex or extend your hips forward or backwards, can affect your walking and running. Every motion will increase the mechanical strain on your lower back.” To open your hips, exercises such as the reclined pigeon pose or extended child’s pose are ideal.

Also Read |These yoga asanas have ‘got your back’

Work those glute muscles

The last tip is to build our glute muscles. “The glute muscles are the main stabilisers of the pelvis and help support the lower back. When these muscles are weak, you overcompensate by using the muscle in your back to stabalise the body. This adds stress and tension to the lower back,” she says. Bridge pose is an excellent pose to strengthen these muscles.

Advertisement

So focus on the areas and say goodbye to lower back pain. However, if you have been suffering from chronic back issues, it is best to consult medically.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:25 IST
Next Story

‘Avoid making statements against MVA’: Sharad Pawar says no proposal for ties with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Realism Revisited, is a new art show at MKF Museum of Art in Bengaluru. Amit Srivastava’s Belgian Hot Chocolate, Oil on Panel, 2020. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
‘Realism Revisited’ offers a glimpse into perceptive still life paintings and striking portraits
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close