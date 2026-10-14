Low-cortisol workouts: What they really mean and which exercises count

Walking, mobility exercises and moderate-intensity workouts can be part of a balanced exercise routine. (Image Source: Pexels)

Low-cortisol workouts have become a popular wellness trend, but the term can be misleading, as experts point out that no specific exercise category automatically keeps cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, “low”.

Dr Dharam Pandey, physiotherapy, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Cortisol naturally rises during physical activity because it helps the body mobilise energy and respond to the demands of exercise. A temporary increase is normal and is not harmful in a healthy person. The concern is more about excessive training, inadequate recovery, poor sleep and prolonged psychological stress, which together can contribute to feeling fatigued or overwhelmed.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.