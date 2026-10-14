Low-cortisol workouts: What they really mean and which exercises count

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Low-cortisol workouts have become a popular wellness trend, but the term can be misleading, as experts point out that no specific exercise category automatically keeps cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, “low”.
Dr Dharam Pandey, physiotherapy, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Cortisol naturally rises during physical activity because it helps the body mobilise energy and respond to the demands of exercise. A temporary increase is normal and is not harmful in a healthy person. The concern is more about excessive training, inadequate recovery, poor sleep and prolonged psychological stress, which together can contribute to feeling fatigued or overwhelmed.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“The workouts generally described as ‘low-cortisol’ are low- to moderate-intensity activities that place less stress on the body,” says Dr Pandey.
These may include walking, gentle cycling, yoga, Pilates, stretching, mobility exercises and moderate strength training.
“Such activities can be particularly useful for people who feel exhausted after intense workouts or who are returning to exercise after a period of inactivity,” he adds.
High-intensity exercise is not inherently bad, says Dr Pandey.
“Running, HIIT, heavy resistance training and other vigorous workouts can improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, insulin sensitivity and overall health when appropriately planned. However, doing very intense exercise every day without sufficient recovery may increase fatigue, disturb sleep and affect exercise performance,” he warns.
The key is not to avoid cortisol, but to maintain a healthy balance between exercise stress and recovery.
“A person’s workout intensity should depend on their age, fitness level, health conditions, sleep, nutrition and training goals. Someone who is constantly tired should not automatically assume that cortisol is the problem; persistent fatigue can have many causes and may require medical evaluation,” he explains, adding, “For most people, a sustainable exercise routine can combine moderate-intensity cardio, strength training, flexibility or mobility work and adequate rest days.”
Listening to your body matters—persistent muscle soreness, declining performance, poor sleep, irritability, or unusual fatigue may indicate that your training load needs to be reduced.
“Ultimately, low-cortisol workout is better understood as a social-media-friendly term for lower-stress, recovery-friendly exercise, rather than a scientifically defined workout designed to suppress cortisol,” Dr Pandey concludes.
‘Cortisol’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.