Low-cortisol workouts: What they really mean and which exercises count

Low-cortisol workouts are trending on social media, but there is no exercise category that automatically keeps cortisol low. A physiotherapist explains what these workouts really mean and how to balance exercise with recovery.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 11:00 AM IST
low-cortisol workouts Walking, mobility exercises and moderate-intensity workouts can be part of a balanced exercise routine.Walking, mobility exercises and moderate-intensity workouts can be part of a balanced exercise routine. (Image Source: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

Low-cortisol workouts have become a popular wellness trend, but the term can be misleading, as experts point out that no specific exercise category automatically keeps cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, “low”.

Dr Dharam Pandey, physiotherapy, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Cortisol naturally rises during physical activity because it helps the body mobilise energy and respond to the demands of exercise. A temporary increase is normal and is not harmful in a healthy person. The concern is more about excessive training, inadequate recovery, poor sleep and prolonged psychological stress, which together can contribute to feeling fatigued or overwhelmed.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What is low cortisol exercise?

“The workouts generally described as ‘low-cortisol’ are low- to moderate-intensity activities that place less stress on the body,” says Dr Pandey.

These may include walking, gentle cycling, yoga, Pilates, stretching, mobility exercises and moderate strength training.

“Such activities can be particularly useful for people who feel exhausted after intense workouts or who are returning to exercise after a period of inactivity,” he adds.

Low-cortisol workouts generally refer to lower-stress, recovery-friendly exercises such as walking, yoga and Pilates. Low-cortisol workouts generally refer to lower-stress, recovery-friendly exercises such as walking, yoga and Pilates. (Image Source: Pexels)

Where to strike the balance

High-intensity exercise is not inherently bad, says Dr Pandey.

Story continues below this ad

“Running, HIIT, heavy resistance training and other vigorous workouts can improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, insulin sensitivity and overall health when appropriately planned. However, doing very intense exercise every day without sufficient recovery may increase fatigue, disturb sleep and affect exercise performance,” he warns.

The key is not to avoid cortisol, but to maintain a healthy balance between exercise stress and recovery.

“A person’s workout intensity should depend on their age, fitness level, health conditions, sleep, nutrition and training goals. Someone who is constantly tired should not automatically assume that cortisol is the problem; persistent fatigue can have many causes and may require medical evaluation,” he explains, adding, “For most people, a sustainable exercise routine can combine moderate-intensity cardio, strength training, flexibility or mobility work and adequate rest days.”

ALSO READ | How Surya Namaskar can fit into your cardio workout routine

Listening to your body matters—persistent muscle soreness, declining performance, poor sleep, irritability, or unusual fatigue may indicate that your training load needs to be reduced.

Story continues below this ad

“Ultimately, low-cortisol workout is better understood as a social-media-friendly term for lower-stress, recovery-friendly exercise, rather than a scientifically defined workout designed to suppress cortisol,” Dr Pandey concludes.

‘Cortisol’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments