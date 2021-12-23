Malaika Arora has the perfect solution to get rid of stubborn fat around the hips

There is no denying that regular exercise has many health benefits. But some people may look at specific workouts or yoga asanas depending on their fitness needs.

As such, there are certain exercises that can help you get rid of stubborn fat around the hips, also called love handles. The excessive weight or fat retention on the sides causes these love handles which become more pronounced with tight clothing. So, if you have been meaning to get rid the stubborn fat around the hips, you are at the right place.

Here’s Malaika Arora sharing a few yoga asanas that can help you with stubborn fat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

“Have you been meaning to get rid of the bulging stubborn fat around the hips? This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, I am excited to share the asanas that will help you to lose those love handles,” she said.

Naukasana

The boat pose creates pressure on the abdominal muscles, strengthening your core and helping the body burn the unwanted fat around the hips.

How to do?

*Keep your feet together and arms beside your body.

*Take a deep breath in. As you exhale, lift your chest and feet off the ground, stretching your arms towards your feet.

ALSO READ | Here’s how Malaika Arora adds a challenge to her regular yoga sessions

Bhujangasana

Give your abdomen that much needed massage with this pose and see how it works wonders on helping you get rid of the annoying bulging love handles, Arora said.

How to do?

*Lie down on the stomach. Then raise the trunk and head supported by your palms firmly placed on the yoga mat.

*Bend the arms at the elbows. Look upward. Press your stomach to the floor.

*Ensure you put adequate pressure on the toes by pressing them on to the floor.

Prasarita Padottanasana

This pose effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. Regular practice will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress.

How to do?

*Place your palms on the floor with the hands shoulder-width apart.

*Begin to stretch the torso forward.

*Fold deeper, bringing your head toward the floor. Ensure your feet, leg muscles and inner thigh muscles are tightened. Lengthen your entire spine right from your sitting bones to the crown of the head.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!