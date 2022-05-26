Losing weight or losing fat: What should you focus on?

When it comes to weight loss, a lot of people are confused about where to direct their attention — whether the focus should be on shedding a few kilos or should they lose inches from their belly and arms.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Nutritionist Azra Khan answers this question on Instagram. In a video, she explains that if you lose weight, you lose fat, muscle weight, water weight, etc. “But if you are losing inches, you are losing pure fat,” she says.

According to her, losing fat is always more beneficial than losing weight. “So, focus on that,” she suggests.

ALSO READ | Five golden rules to reduce belly fat

Khan explains in the caption that weight is just a number. “It is dependent on not just the hard work you put in, but also when you have had your last meal, your period’s timing, what clothes you are wearing, if you are bloated or not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azra Khan | Nutritionist (@azrakhanfitness)

“Just because you don’t see progress on the weighing scale, don’t think your hard work and efforts are useless,” she adds.

You can take pictures on an everyday basis of the progress made, know your body measurements, know about your BMI to keep your body fat percentage in check.

ALSO READ | Do these three things to lose weight and not regain it

“These parameters are important,” Khan concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!