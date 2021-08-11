Nutritionist suggests ‘fuss-free’ method to lose weight without counting calories

In an attempt to lose weight, many people skip meals to avoid consuming calories. However, it must be noted that consuming a good and enriching diet forms a major component of the weight loss journey. So instead of dieting, one must practice portion control, say experts. But if you are confused about what and how much to eat, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s your guide from nutritionist Nancy Dehra who recommends a “fuss-free” method that will make you feel satiated while limiting the portion you eat at every meal.

*Use the one-bowl method — While two-third of your bowl should have salad and protein, rest one-third should be your “favourite carbs”, said Dehra adding that one should always “eat the salad first”.

“This method works because you are able to control the amount of portion you eat at every meal. It’s a fuss-free way and provides convenience and variety,” she captioned her post.

What’s the math?

Salads and vegetables have high fibre and nutrients and fill you up quickly.

Protein is high on satiety, hence keeps you full for long.

She explained that when eating in a plate and bowl system, most of us tend to feed on carbs first (since they are the tastiest macronutrient). While carbs are not bad for you, every meal should have optimal protein and fats as well, she said. “This method will help you in keeping your portion in control and eat less unintentionally,” said Dehra.

Is it effective?

This method can put you in a caloric deficit, she said, adding that “I know it’s not 100 per cent but will work for someone who doesn’t want to count calories.”

One can also learn about their portion size in the long run, she added.