Looking to lose weight? Here’s how walking after meals can help

When it comes to keeping the weight in check, some people are really particular. They want to both eat well and exercise. The ongoing lockdown may have caused them some worry because with gyms and parks closed, they are not longer able to leave their house for any kind of non-essential activity.

But, this does not mean they cannot stay fit inside their own house. A simple routine every day can make a lot of difference to the weight. Walking after meals is considered to be one such routine. Here is what you should know.

Some studies say that walking on the treadmill after you have had your meal, for even 15 minutes, can control any sudden surge in the blood sugar level, especially for those who suffer from type 2 diabetes. It is said that the spike in blood sugar level is one of the reasons why people gain weight. The fluctuation is anyway not good for the body.

When you walk for a little while, you allow the food to pass smoothly through the digestive system and speed up the process of digestion even. This can take care of any kind of stomach or digestive issues.

Ideally, you should walk for at least 10-15 minutes every day, and if you have the time, you can even increase the time limit. The only thing you have to keep in mind is that the walking has to happen within one hour of having the meal. And you can even walk around inside the house, so there can absolutely be no excuse for you to not do it. Head over to the balcony, or take the stairs — anything that you feel like.

You just need to walk, but remember that the pace has to be on the slower side because you do not want to mess up the process of digestion. This means no running, jogging or doing any kind of rigorous workout.

If you are really interested in losing weight, simply walking after meals will not help that much. In addition to this, you must also be mindful of what you eat and how much. Also, if possible, walk at least five times every week after meals for 30 minutes.

