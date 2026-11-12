Longevity medicine doctor loses 70 kgs, shares what helped him

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Longevity medicine physician Dr Yash Vardhan Kukreti recently spoke about losing 70 kg and what helped him. “I lost 70 kgs. It took me eight years to learn this,” he said in a post on Instagram.
Don’ts
No smoking or vaping
Less alcohol is always better
No sugary drinks
Limit ultra-processed food
Don’t sit for hours straight
Don’t sleep less than seven hours
Do’s
Protein in every meal
30 grams of fibre a day
8000+ steps a day
Lift weights 2-3 times a week
Sleep and wake up at the same time
Check your blood pressure
He also detailed his fitness routine, as well as the protein and carbohydrate sources he swears by.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Honey Savla, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that a healthy lifestyle is less about following a perfect routine and more about getting the basics right consistently. “Avoiding tobacco in all forms is one of the most important steps. Alcohol should be limited, sugary beverages and highly processed foods should not become everyday habits, and prolonged sitting should be broken with regular movement. Sleep is equally important; most adults should aim for at least seven hours and maintain a reasonably consistent sleep-wake schedule,” said Dr Savla.
How important is strength training as we age?
Strength training is not only about building muscle or looking fit. Dr Savla told indianexpress.com that it helps preserve muscle mass, bone strength, balance and functional independence as we grow older. “Two to three sessions a week covering major muscle groups can be useful. Exercises should be progressed gradually, with attention to technique rather than simply lifting heavier weights,” said Dr Savla.
Is walking enough, or should people include more intense exercise?
Walking is an excellent starting point and an easy way to increase daily activity. “However, a well-rounded routine should ideally include aerobic activity as well as resistance training. For people who are medically fit for it, short bouts of higher-intensity exercise can improve cardiovascular fitness. The intensity should be appropriate to the individual’s age, fitness level and medical history,” said Dr Savla.
What should a balanced diet look like?
Dr Savla noted that each meal should ideally include a good protein source, along with vegetables, fibre-rich carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Eggs, dairy, pulses, soy, fish, chicken and other minimally processed foods can help meet protein requirements. Whole grains, millets, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds provide useful fibre and micronutrients. The emphasis should be on variety and portion control rather than completely eliminating carbohydrates or fats.
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Are supplements necessary for everyone?
Dr Savla noted that supplements should fill a genuine nutritional gap, not replace a good diet. “Vitamin D, B12 or omega-3 supplementation, for example, may be appropriate in specific individuals depending on their diet, lifestyle and test results. Creatine and protein supplements can have a role in selected people, particularly when dietary intake or training demands warrant them,” said Dr Savla.
Which health numbers should adults keep an eye on?
Dr Savla said that blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol profile, waist circumference and resting heart rate can provide useful information about metabolic and cardiovascular health. “But these numbers should be interpreted in context rather than viewed as isolated targets. Regular health checks, combined with exercise, adequate sleep and a sustainable diet, are far more valuable than chasing a single “ideal” number,” said Dr Savla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.