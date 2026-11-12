Longevity medicine doctor loses 70 kgs, shares what helped him

Longevity medicine physician Dr Yash Vardhan Kukreti recently spoke about losing 70 kg and what helped him. “I lost 70 kgs. It took me eight years to learn this,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Don’ts

No smoking or vaping

Less alcohol is always better

No sugary drinks

Limit ultra-processed food

Don’t sit for hours straight

Don’t sleep less than seven hours

Do’s

Protein in every meal

30 grams of fibre a day

8000+ steps a day

Lift weights 2-3 times a week

Sleep and wake up at the same time

Check your blood pressure

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He also detailed his fitness routine, as well as the protein and carbohydrate sources he swears by.