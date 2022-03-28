Sitting for long hours at a go? Count on this 10-minute effective workout to undo the damage

March 28, 2022 3:00:58 pm
The pandemic restricted everyone to their homes, making online classes, work, and long sitting hours the new normal. While working from home may seem like a comforting idea, it has caused a great amount of damage to our bodies.
Highlighting the effect of long sitting hours on our body, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said, “Our head and neck go through a lot of damage as we are constantly engaged on phones and laptops due to online classes and work. Additionally, our chest remains collapsed and our back goes through strain because we are rounding it while sitting. Also, our stomach begins to bulge out and thighs begin to fall out.”
To undo this damage, you must indulge in some physical movements. As such, Diwekar demonstrated a simple 10-minute workout routine that you can squeeze in, in your hectic schedule.
This workout routine will reduce the damage caused to your body due to long-sitting hours.
*Leg raises – 5 reps
*Straight leg lift – 5 reps
*Shoulder stretch – 5 counts
*Calf stretch – 5 reps on both sides
*Hamstring stretch – 5 reps
*Upper body twist – 5 counts
*Arm stretch – 5 counts
*Back and neck stretch – 5 counts
*Back and neck stretch 2 – 5 counts
Start this quick workout today for excellent results!
