Kareena Kapoor keeps her fitness game strong amid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay inside their homes to restrict the spread of coronavirus and keep themselves and their loved ones safe. But one must not skip their exercise routine and opt for at-home exercises as healthy living is key to fighting the virus.

As such, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly exercising at home, and also dropping some fitness inspiration for all of us.

The actor, who recently gave birth to her second son, shared an image of her fitness tracker watch that showed how even in lockdown, she has managed to walk more than 5,000 steps and covered a distance of 5.11 km.

“Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up,” she wrote.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor also dropped an Instagram Story that captured her gearing up for a run, which she had shared on day 1 of her fitness journey post-pregnancy.

Is clocking a certain number of steps in a day good for you?

“Taking 10,000 steps a day can sound daunting. But we find that even a modest increase in steps taken is tied to significantly lower mortality in older women,” said Dr I-Min Lee, who led a study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School which analysed the daily activity of almost 17,000 women with an average age of 72 years. “Our study adds to a growing understanding of the importance of physical activity for health, clarifies the number of steps related to lower mortality, and amplifies the message: Step more—even a little more is helpful.”

The 2019 study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

However, the results vary depending on intensity, duration, and frequency of exercise.

Since walking is less intensive than running, you have to walk for longer periods, get out more often, or both to match the benefits of running. Adults should strive to do moderate-intensity exercise (such as brisk walking) for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, or intense aerobic exercise (such as running) for at least 20 minutes three or more days each week, as per Harvard Health.

A Harvard Alumni Study also found that men who average at least eight flights a day enjoy a 33 per cent lower mortality rate than men who are sedentary — and that’s even better than the 22 per cent lower death rate men earned by walking 1.3 miles a day.

So, what are you waiting for? Get up, and get moving!

