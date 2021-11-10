Lizelle Remo D’Souza shares pictures after ‘two weeks of clean eating and workout’

Lizelle Remo D’Souza leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and consuming a healthy diet. Lizelle, who exercises every day, recently shared a before and after post that showed her transformation after ‘two weeks of clean eating and workout’

“Two weeks of clean eating and workout 🏋️‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The post received appreciation from numerous fans and followers including her husband Remo, actor Tanaaz Irani, and her keto coach Neha.

Previously, her fitness trainer Praveen Nair had acknowledged Lizelle’s commitment and penned an inspiring note on her journey.

“What does it takes for a transformation? Nothing special, but a clear vision towards your goals. I still remember Lizelle coming to the gym and sitting for an hour or so having few sandwiches and going back home. But never the less, one fine day Lizelle takes a call to turn things around and she informed me about her goal and asked me to meet her… I actually couldn’t believe she is sticking to a clean diet plan and regular workout in spite of having a busy day and other family and work commitments. But there after, I never saw a day where she said no to even a single training,” he mentioned.

What is clean eating?

Clean eating, as the name suggests, involves eating whole foods rather than processed, refined foods that can hamper your weight loss journey while making you feel lethargic. Eating local, seasonal, natural, home-cooked foods is considered the ideal way to live healthily.

As per MayoClinic.org, it is a good practice to cut back on foods with added salt, sugar, or fat.

Instead of eating out, home cooked food should be preferred. Clean eating also stresses on eating everything without excluding food groups unless medically specified otherwise.

Have portion meals rather than replacing juices and protein shakes.

