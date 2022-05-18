‘Happy with the scale going down 500 grams or 1kg a week’: Lizelle D’Souza on her weight loss journey

Lizelle D’Souza, who lost more than 40 kilos recently, has finally opened up about her weight loss journey. Taking to Instagram recently, Lizelle revealed how regular walking, along with following a Keto diet helped her achieve fitness goals.

“I do cheat a lot but I am happy with the progress as my as my inches have dropped. I do get to indulge, so I am happy with the scale going down 500 grams or one kg a week,” she wrote on Instagram.

How did she make it happen?

“Three weeks of just walking, no weight training…nothing just steps and yoga and eating basic, normal food. Honestly, Keto does magic by dropping weight daily. Neha Ranglani is the best as she has helped me so much on my journey. She is so understanding that she lets me take my breaks and then bounce back according to my body reacting differently every time as it has come a long way. But I think my body had got stubborn and was just not reacting and suddenly a lot of digestive issues happened. Then I thought I need a break, so started normal calculative eating and just putting in steps,” she shared, adding that she has started to “love cardio”.

Her trainer Prateek Kumar, too, appreciated her efforts and wrote, “Keep inspiring the world!”, on the social media site.

What Is Keto diet?

Ketogenic diet, also known as the Keto diet or KD, is a diet plan in which an individual eats fats in high amount, protein in adequate amounts and very less carbohydrates, explained Dr Manjari Chandra, consultant, functional nutrition, Daivam Wellness, in an earlier interview.

One of the most immediate and dramatic benefits of the Ketogenic diet is that it helps reduce excess body fat. It is very filling and usually does not require calorie counting. The diet is an effective weight loss measure that’s well-supported by evidence. According to a study ‘Long-term effects of a Ketogenic diet in obese patients’ published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is safe to use a Ketogenic diet for a longer period of time than previously demonstrated, she expressed.

How does it happen?

Under normal circumstances, our body gets its energy supply from the carbohydrates, proteins and fat present in the diet we consume. But in a condition when carbohydrates supply is cut off (atypical of Keto diet), the body quickly utilises the available carbohydrate reserves, the expert noted. Once these small stores are depleted, the body is left with no option but to look for alternative sources to derive energy, she added.

Is it for everyone?

Keto diet has protocols and regimens to be followed. They are to be clinically monitored and need an expert’s planning and control, especially when used for therapeutic purposes. As a result, the chances of the diet failing in terms of compliance and effectiveness are high, added Dr Manjari.

Keto dos

*Eat two to three times a day.

*Do use your muscles in the morning. Stretch, move around for a bit, or hold a squat position.

*Use 3-4 tablespoons of fat at each meal time.

*Include vegetables in every meal. It is, however, advised to stay away from vegetables that are high on carbs.

*Stop eating when you are full.

*Mix up the fats you’re using. Remember there is ghee, olive oil and avocado oil in the cupboard. It need not to be butter all the time.

*Simplify breakfast: You could choose one Keto breakfast you like, and eat it every day. Like scrambled eggs. Or just a bullet coffee and some nuts. This not only saves you time and money, it may also raise your Ketone levels.

Keto don’ts

*Don’t obsess over your macros, just do what you can to get it right and listen to your body.

*Don’t test your blood glucose and ketone levels more than twice a day. There’s no need and those strips are expensive.

*Don’t wait ‘until later’ to drink water. Drink it like it’s going out of fashion.

*Don’t forget your salt. It’s no good putting out a spoonful away and not keeping a track of it.

*Don’t forget to take your supplements.

