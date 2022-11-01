scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Lisa Ray worked out so that she can…

Lisa Ray had previously said, "For those who wonder, I never stop my Pilates routine"

Lisa RayLisa Ray on why she does Pilates (Source: Lisa Ray/Instagram)

Lisa Ray swears by a healthy and active lifestyle and often shares her workout videos on social media. In a similar vein, the Kasoor actor recently took to Instagram to share yet another video, as she also opened up about why she works out.

“Why do you work out? So that I can have seconds of biryani at dinner tonight…So I can go to waterparks with my girls… have second helpings and throw around patio furniture and compose my magnum opus standing and blow the lid off middle age and hike the mountains on mystic missions. And co-found a digital arts start-up are just a few of my reasons to put health first, as a cancer graduate and beyond (sic),” she captioned the post in which she can be seen doing Pilates. Take a look.

 

For the unversed, Ray fought multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow with which she was diagnosed in 2009. She was later declared cancer free after a stem cell transplant.

Previously, too, Lisa, a mother-of twin daughters, posted a picture and a couple of videos of her workout with a medicine ball.

 

On never stopping her Pilates routine, Ray had written, “For those who wonder, I never stop my Pilates routine @thepaddxb. I just don’t post about it all the time. But here’s a share because somehow @shaaziaq keeps challenging me after all these months. The struggle is real…and ain’t it sweet?”

 

Is Pilates beneficial for cancer patients?

According to a 2017-Research Gate study, Pilates solo and belly dance intervention protocol helps improve quality of life, as well as to mitigate the psychological and physical outcomes. They are also important physical activity options for this population that can minimise the side-effects of cancer and its treatment, assisting in the patients’ recovery.

 

Being a low-intensity form of workout, Pilates is generally recommended for breast cancer patients as a form of rehab exercise, a video shared by Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s institute, The PAD, mentioned.

Also Read |Why breathing correctly is important for this exercise

According to Fletcher Pilates teacher Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, Pilates aids the rehab process by

*Improving physical function
*Reducing fatigue
*Decreasing nausea
*Improving balance

Demonstrating a few simple movements that cancer patients can do, Kanchwala mentioned

 

*Always be mindful so as to not go into painful ranges when performing the exercises.
*Ideally, start your movement practice with an expert first.

