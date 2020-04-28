Why simply lifting your legs against the wall for 20 minutes is good for you

Count on this easy yoga pose for a host of health benefits. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image) Count on this easy yoga pose for a host of health benefits. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image)

Who doesn’t like to relax after a tiring day? But instead of putting your legs on the couch, try lifting them up against the wall — this pose will not only help you relax, but also benefit your body in many other ways. From improving blood circulation to boosting energy and relieving heel pain, the benefits of the pose — called Viparita Karani — are numerous. The exercise helps balance the body and aids in receptivity, which is the polar opposite of activity.

In fact, just 20 minutes of the exercise is considered helpful to calm the nervous system and lower stress and anxiety, if any. When blood circulation increases in the body, it elevates the venous drainage, relieves tension or fatigue from the legs, feet and even the hips.

What’s special about the pose?

It is a simple exercise that doesn’t require much flexibility or strength and can be done by most people unless under medical supervision.

Benefits

— Helps stretch the lower back and hamstrings.

— Is a great way to improve digestion and sleep.

— Helps relieve swollen feet and ankles caused by long periods of standing or sitting.

— Is considered to be a good exercise for relieving menstrual cramps.

How to do the Legs Up the Wall pose

This exercise is best done in the morning and evening on an empty stomach. There is no warm-up needed for this pose. For best results, try to calm your mind with regulated breaths. Inhale and exhale deeply. Longer exhalations slow the heart rate and calm down the nervous system.

*Lie down on the floor and place your hips closer to the wall.

*Now, lift your legs against the wall; ensure that both legs are pointed vertically facing the ceiling.

*As the legs are kept against the wall, try to consciously relax each part of the body.

*Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Maintain the position for at least 20 minutes.

*To come out of the pose, bend the knees first and push yourself away from the wall.

Who shouldn’t attempt it without medical supervision?

People with glaucoma, hypertension, pregnant women and people with hernia.

So are you all set to try the pose?

