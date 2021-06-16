Rebel Wilson’s weight loss plan involves ‘getting up every day’ and ‘crushing it’

Rebel Wilson’s remarkable weight loss journey had won appreciation from all. Months later, the actor has not given up and continues to motivate herself to keep up with her fitness regime.

“Hey babe, you got this x I know it’s hard right now, I know you’re trying to deal with stuff – but let’s keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart. Remember the vision,” the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram recently.

A social media user wrote,” OMG, Rebel! The world is a better place because you are in it being you!”

“You’re such an inspiration for a lot of girls, Rebel!” another wrote.

Earlier, the actor, who shed about 40 pounds, was quoted as saying by People that she did not “focus too much on the numbers”. “I still look like me. I love being curvy and I’m still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal,” she said.

Prior to weight loss, the Pitch Perfect actor was consuming up to “3000 calories most days” and “would still be hungry”. Her weight loss journey was more about achieving an “overall healthy balance”, she said in the interview.