After leg injury, Shilpa Shetty is back at the gym: ‘Let nothing pull you down’

While Shilpa Shetty has always been very active — sharing fitness videos and setting many health goals on social media — she took a hiatus recently owing to a leg injury. But, that did not stop her, for she was sometimes seen doing regular stretches and upper body yoga asanas while being wheelchair-bound, along with a little bit of dancing during festivities.

Over the months, the actor gradually recuperated — a journey that she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram — and if her recent gym workout video is anything to go by, it seems she is back at it.

Dressed in a pair of grey and black gym pants and a matching sports bra, the 47-year-old did some leg exercises in the gym after a long time. Wearing a pair of white sneakers and with her hair tied in a ponytail, she heaved and carefully went up and down on a Wunda chair to get her leg muscles to move, all the while holding her arms across her chest and placing her palms on her elbows.

The caption accompanying the video read, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to step up and face it.” Shilpa added that she is doing her “post-injury recovery” with the ‘step up’ glute-activator exercise, which “activates and strengthens the glute and leg muscles, and is really good for prehab and rehab”.

She also mentioned that she used the Wunda chair for the “perfect form”. “As I recover from the left tibial plateau fracture in my left knee.” Tagging her personal trainer Yashmeen Chauhan, the ‘Life in a Metro‘ actor wrote they are “taking it easy”. “Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more upright stance. The upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage. Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and [to] bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance, especially during the recovery period post an injury,” the mother-of-two stated.

Shilpa explained that she did 4 sets of 12-15 reps on her left leg, and 2 sets on the right leg. “Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Radhika Karle, a Pilates trainer listed the top three reasons to add a Pilates chair to the workout routine:

* It is great for lower body strength and balance.

* It is great for core strength. “Try the pull-ups on two heavy springs on the bottom cactus and feel the burn.”

* It is good for shoulder strength and stability that will make handstands and push-ups better.

