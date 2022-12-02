scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

After leg injury, Shilpa Shetty is back at the gym: ‘Let nothing pull you down’

Shilpa did 4 sets of 12-15 reps on her left leg, and 2 sets on the right leg. "If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty news, Shilpa Shetty fitness, Shilpa Shetty leg exercises, Shilpa Shetty leg injury, Shilpa Shetty gym workout, Shilpa Shetty doing Pilates, indian express newsCheck out Shilpa Shetty's latest gym workout session, where she is taking it slow post her leg injury. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

While Shilpa Shetty has always been very active — sharing fitness videos and setting many health goals on social media — she took a hiatus recently owing to a leg injury. But, that did not stop her, for she was sometimes seen doing regular stretches and upper body yoga asanas while being wheelchair-bound, along with a little bit of dancing during festivities.

Over the months, the actor gradually recuperated — a journey that she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram — and if her recent gym workout video is anything to go by, it seems she is back at it.

ALSO READ |‘Pouting and always powerful’: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces stretches with effortless ease

Dressed in a pair of grey and black gym pants and a matching sports bra, the 47-year-old did some leg exercises in the gym after a long time. Wearing a pair of white sneakers and with her hair tied in a ponytail, she heaved and carefully went up and down on a Wunda chair to get her leg muscles to move, all the while holding her arms across her chest and placing her palms on her elbows.

The caption accompanying the video read, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to step up and face it.” Shilpa added that she is doing her “post-injury recovery” with the ‘step up’ glute-activator exercise, which “activates and strengthens the glute and leg muscles, and is really good for prehab and rehab”.

ALSO READ |‘Mental agony has been as severe as physical pain’: Shilpa Shetty pens note two months after leg injury

She also mentioned that she used the Wunda chair for the “perfect form”. “As I recover from the left tibial plateau fracture in my left knee.” Tagging her personal trainer Yashmeen Chauhan, the ‘Life in a Metro‘ actor wrote they are “taking it easy”. “Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more upright stance. The upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage. Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and [to] bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance, especially during the recovery period post an injury,” the mother-of-two stated.

Shilpa explained that she did 4 sets of 12-15 reps on her left leg, and 2 sets on the right leg. “Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains.”

ALSO READ |Ram Charan sets major fitness goals as he works out in the wild; watch

In a separate post on Instagram, Radhika Karle, a Pilates trainer listed the top three reasons to add a Pilates chair to the workout routine:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Karle (@radhikasbalancedbody)

* It is great for lower body strength and balance.
* It is great for core strength. “Try the pull-ups on two heavy springs on the bottom cactus and feel the burn.”
* It is good for shoulder strength and stability that will make handstands and push-ups better.

Would you like to try this exercise?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
How the e-rupee will workPremium
How the e-rupee will work

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:10:21 am
Next Story

We don’t need to be told what to do on democracy: India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amb Kamboj

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

On Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ fourth wedding anniversary, a look at the times they set couple goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close