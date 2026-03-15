Leg day inspiration: Try Malaika Arora’s advanced core and balance workout

Malaika Arora just stepped up her leg day routine by trying a core stability drill on a yoga mat with her trainer’s support. She shared a video on Instagram, captioning it: “Train together, balance better 🤸🏻‍♀️. A great partner drill for developing core stability 💪🏻 & a stronger handstand line 🤸🏻‍♂️!” The video shows her attempting an advanced leg raise, and according to the Welcome actor, it is “a must-try exercise if you want stronger core stability”.

Why is the core important?

Anamika Lalwani, Founder of Lit Fit Dance & Fitness Studio, added that the core is the body’s powerhouse, and maintaining its strength is crucial for overall health and functionality. “It is the foundation of all movement. From sitting and standing to bending and lifting, a strong core supports your body in everything you do. It’s not just about achieving defined abs; it’s about stability, balance, and spine protection. Core strength helps prevent injuries, improves posture, and enhances performance in workouts and everyday activities,” she explained.