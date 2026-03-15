Leg day inspiration: Try Malaika Arora’s advanced core and balance workout

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Malaika Arora just stepped up her leg day routine by trying a core stability drill on a yoga mat with her trainer’s support. She shared a video on Instagram, captioning it: “Train together, balance better 🤸🏻♀️. A great partner drill for developing core stability 💪🏻 & a stronger handstand line 🤸🏻♂️!” The video shows her attempting an advanced leg raise, and according to the Welcome actor, it is “a must-try exercise if you want stronger core stability”.
Anamika Lalwani, Founder of Lit Fit Dance & Fitness Studio, added that the core is the body’s powerhouse, and maintaining its strength is crucial for overall health and functionality. “It is the foundation of all movement. From sitting and standing to bending and lifting, a strong core supports your body in everything you do. It’s not just about achieving defined abs; it’s about stability, balance, and spine protection. Core strength helps prevent injuries, improves posture, and enhances performance in workouts and everyday activities,” she explained.
To add to that, Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant, orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, mentioned that a solid lower-body routine helps strengthen the body’s foundation. “Your legs, hips, and glutes support daily movements like walking, climbing stairs, lifting, and maintaining balance. A strong lower body also reduces pressure on the knees and lower back,” he said.
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Notably, the benefits of lower-body training go beyond muscle strength. It improves posture, boosts metabolism, enhances balance, and lowers the risk of falls and injuries, especially as we age. Strong leg muscles also support better heart health and help with weight management.
Dr Khatri said that the lower body should be trained twice a week ideally, as this gives muscles enough time to recover while still building strength. Rest days are just as important as workout days for long-term fitness and overall well-being, he added.
A strong lower body is also closely tied to metabolic health. Larger muscle groups require more energy, so training them regularly can elevate resting metabolic rate and support body composition goals. Practical, functional movements not only improve aesthetics but also enhance daily performance and athletic capacity.
Lastly, when it comes to fitness, consistency and correct form matter more than heavy weights. “Warm up properly, stretch after workouts, and listen to your body. Pain is a signal, not something to ignore,” said Dr Khatri.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.