Feeling lazy? Try these easy exercises from the comfort of your bed

Try these easy exercises. All you need is your bed. (Source: File Photo) Try these easy exercises. All you need is your bed. (Source: File Photo)

Regular workout sessions can sometimes feel boring. And then there are days you just don’t feel like leaving your bed. But what if we tell you that there are certain exercises for which you do not need to leave your bed! But are these workouts effective? Find out from celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who demonstrated how one could perform six simple exercises from the comfort of their beds.

In an Instagram video, she remarked, “Somedays we don’t feel like getting out of bed, let alone exercise. I’ve put together 6 simple exercises you can do in and around your bed. Time to get moving.”

Here’s what she listed out for you. Follow the instructions to reap essential benefits.

Squats

Stand with feet either together or hip-width apart or parallel or wide turned out. In the wide-turned out position, come down so that the knees are directly over the toes in a 90 degree position. Touch the butt to the bed and come up. To increase the difficulty level, go a little deeper. Do the first set — 25 repetitions. Then pause for 20 repetitions. Keep pulling the abdominals in. Make sure the back is straight. Add 20 pulses with 25 full squats. Do three repetitions.

Push ups

Lie on your stomach on the bed. Slide forward till the thighs are on the bed and hands are under the shoulders. Go down and up like you would perform a typical push up. You can keep challenging yourself by going a little forward. Do three repetitions of 15 push ups each.

Tricep dips

Sit on the edge of the bed. Get your hands under the glutes. Move your feet forward. Bend your elbows to go down and come back up. Make sure your back is straight. Do three sets of 15-20 repetitions.

To add more zing to the exercise, do tricep dips with jumping jacks.

Glute Bridge Marching

On the edge of the bed, slide down such that the upper body is on the bed. Interlock your fingers and lift your glutes up and then march. Keep squeezing your glutes and lifting them up towards the ceiling. Do three sets of 20 repetitions on each side. Keep pulling the abdominals in, squeeze the glutes and lift them high while keeping the upper body stable.

Bicycle

For your obliques and abdominals. Sit on the bed. Get your legs to a tabletop position. Interlace your fingers on the back of your head. Criscross from one side to the other. Do three sets of 20 repetitions on each side.

Rolling like a ball to jump up

For adding cardiovascular exercises, try Rolling like a ball to jumping up exercise.

Sit on the edge of the bed. Roll back. Come up and jump. Make sure you are very light when jumping. Do this for 15-20 repetitions for three sets. You can even add a jumping jack.

Would you like to try these exercises?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd