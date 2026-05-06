Lauren Sanchez Bezos trained with firemen to fit into Madam X-inspired Met Gala dress: ‘Probably lost about two pounds doing it’

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, former journalist and wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, stunned in a midnight blue Schiaparelli dress with a corset bodice at the Met Gala 2026, which has been trending on Google for over 24 hours. But the dress was no simple choice from the atelier’s collection. According to a Vogue report, it was a reference to one of the most famous portraits in The Met’s collection: Madame X by John Singer Sargent.

The history behind it is especially intriguing. Back in 1983, Sargent painted this masterpiece depicting French socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau in a black fitted gown, with a strap slipping off her shoulder. The strap ended up becoming the centre of a huge scandal to the extent that the artist had to repaint the strap upright. The painting remained hidden for almost 30 years due to controversy before being sold to The Met.

Speaking to the publication, Sánchez Bezos explained what drew her to the story. “Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal.”

The ‘scandalous’ strap. (Source: Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos) The ‘scandalous’ strap. (Source: Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

Her unique weight loss prep

She also revealed undertaking what can be called “probably the most unique Met prep ever” to fit into the ensemble. “I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training.” Her routine involved “donning gear, crawling through a smoke-filled obstacle course, and practicing how to save a life”.

Calling it “bananas”, she added, “I probably lost about two pounds doing it.”

Dr Sanjay K Shah, Sr Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology, Narayana Health Kolkata decoded her method, explaining that fire drill training requires a person to complete high intensity cardiovascular movements and strength exercises while they carry heavy equipment. And while doing so, it is common for those activities to cause a person to lose weight in a short period because the body uses a large amount of energy.

However, he warned that this method is not safe or possible for most people to maintain over a long time.

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“In cases where a person lacks professional supervision or rest, the physical stress increases the chance that the body will experience exhaustion, bone or muscle damage and a lack of water,” he said, adding that there is also a risk that the heart will experience excessive pressure.

“For a person to improve their health and control their weight, it is more effective to follow a routine that matches their specific physical abilities,” mentioned Dr Shah.

What to keep in mind

As a cautionary note, Deepalakshmi, registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, added that short-term weight loss for an occasion may appear harmless, but repeated reliance on drastic measures to fit into clothing can adversely affect metabolic health, energy levels, and one’s relationship with food and body image over time.

According to her, a healthier and more sustainable approach is to focus on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and overall wellbeing rather than temporary appearance-driven goals. “Clothing should complement the body, not dictate unhealthy lifestyle practices,” concluded the expert.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.