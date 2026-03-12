Lataa Saberwal’s fitness secrets: Why she started at 23 and the routine that keeps her confident at 50

Vivah actor Lataa Saberwal, 50, recently opened up about her love for exercise and shared how she started long ago. “I have been exercising since I was 23, which has given me tons and tons of confidence. The moment you feel good, your confidence builds. I will share how I was rejected in innumerable auditions. I used to work and work out myself. Exercise is the only thing I did, even with limited money. It releases happy hormones,” Saberwal told Abhishek Vyas on his YouTube podcast.

During the conversation, she mentioned that exercise is important for “the correct body language”. “It corrects your posture,” she said, adding that her routine is a mix of “weight or resistance training, yoga, and cardio for flexibility”.