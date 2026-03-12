Lataa Saberwal’s fitness secrets: Why she started at 23 and the routine that keeps her confident at 50

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Vivah actor Lataa Saberwal, 50, recently opened up about her love for exercise and shared how she started long ago. “I have been exercising since I was 23, which has given me tons and tons of confidence. The moment you feel good, your confidence builds. I will share how I was rejected in innumerable auditions. I used to work and work out myself. Exercise is the only thing I did, even with limited money. It releases happy hormones,” Saberwal told Abhishek Vyas on his YouTube podcast.
During the conversation, she mentioned that exercise is important for “the correct body language”. “It corrects your posture,” she said, adding that her routine is a mix of “weight or resistance training, yoga, and cardio for flexibility”.
Maintaining an exercise routine for a long time is not about dramatic extremes or quick fixes; it’s about building habits that support strength, mobility, and health, shared consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
“A long-term workout routine such as hers likely integrates a balanced mix of strength training, mobility work and cardiovascular movement. Strength training, whether through bodyweight exercises, resistance bands or weights, helps maintain muscle mass, which naturally declines with age if not stimulated. Preserving muscle supports metabolic health, bone density, and joint stability, all essential for long-term independence and resilience.”
Mobility and flexibility exercises protect the joints and connective tissues, reducing stiffness and improving range of motion. According to Goyal, such exercises become increasingly valuable as the body ages, because restricted movement is often a precursor to pain or injury. “Consistent mobility work supports posture, balance and fluidity of movement in daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs or lifting objects,” said Goyal.
Cardiovascular components, such as brisk walking, cycling or light aerobic movement, improve heart and lung efficiency.
Goyal mentioned that cardiovascular fitness enhances blood circulation, supports brain health and helps regulate weight. Over time, it also contributes to better sleep, improved mood, and reduced stress, all of which feed back into the ability to stick to a routine, said Goyal.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of a multi-decade journey is the mindset behind it. “Staying active for years requires adaptability. As the body changes, so do fitness priorities. Workouts evolve from purely performance-driven goals to include recovery, balance, flexibility, and mental well-being. This adaptive approach makes fitness sustainable and enjoyable rather than burdensome,” said Goyal.
When exercise becomes a habit that enhances quality of life, rather than a short-term target, it supports both physical vitality and emotional resilience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.