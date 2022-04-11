When Lady Gaga aced the headstand, set massive fitness goals (see picture inside)

Oscar-winning American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her workout. In the picture, Gaga, 35, could be seen acing a headstand with ease.

“Rollin’ into Monday like…🤟,” Gaga, dressed in a pair of blue tights and a tie-dye top, captioned her Instagram post.

Take a look!

Experts say, when performed with the right technique, inversion poses like headstands have various benefits. According to Utsav Ghosh, fitness entrepreneur and founder of Transformation for Good, the headstand

*Calms the mind

*Alleviates stress and depression

*Activates the pituitary and pineal glands

*Stimulates the lymphatic system

*Strengthens the upper body, spine, and core

*Enhances lung capacity

*Stimulates and strengthens abdominal organs

*Boosts digestion

*Alleviates symptoms of menopause

*Prevents headache

How to do it?

*Sit in Thunderbolt Pose.

*Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms.

*Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat.

*Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms.

*Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs.

*Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base.

*Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands.

*Lift your hips and straighten your legs.

*Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders.

*Gently bring your knees in toward your chest.

*Hold this position for five seconds.

*Slowly straighten your legs.

New to headstands? Avoid if:

*You have neck, shoulder, or back concerns

*Concerns with blood coming to your head

*Those suffering from osteoporosis

*Those with a heart condition

*People with high or low blood pressure

As an advanced practice, it should only be done under expert guidance, Ghosh mentioned.

