When Lady Gaga aced the headstand, set massive fitness goals (see picture inside)

Oscar-winning American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her workout. In the picture, Gaga, 35, could be seen acing a headstand with ease.
“Rollin’ into Monday like…🤟,” Gaga, dressed in a pair of blue tights and a tie-dye top, captioned her Instagram post.
Take a look!
Experts say, when performed with the right technique, inversion poses like headstands have various benefits. According to Utsav Ghosh, fitness entrepreneur and founder of Transformation for Good, the headstand
*Calms the mind
*Alleviates stress and depression
*Activates the pituitary and pineal glands
*Stimulates the lymphatic system
*Strengthens the upper body, spine, and core
*Enhances lung capacity
*Stimulates and strengthens abdominal organs
*Boosts digestion
*Alleviates symptoms of menopause
*Prevents headache
How to do it?
*Sit in Thunderbolt Pose.
*Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms.
*Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat.
*Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms.
*Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs.
*Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base.
*Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands.
*Lift your hips and straighten your legs.
*Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders.
*Gently bring your knees in toward your chest.
*Hold this position for five seconds.
*Slowly straighten your legs.
New to headstands? Avoid if:
*You have neck, shoulder, or back concerns
*Concerns with blood coming to your head
*Those suffering from osteoporosis
*Those with a heart condition
*People with high or low blood pressure
As an advanced practice, it should only be done under expert guidance, Ghosh mentioned.
