Monday, April 11, 2022
When Lady Gaga aced the headstand, set massive fitness goals (see picture inside)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2022 9:10:12 am
Oscar-winning American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her workout. In the picture, Gaga, 35, could be seen acing a headstand with ease.

“Rollin’ into Monday like…🤟,” Gaga, dressed in a pair of blue tights and a tie-dye top, captioned her Instagram post.

Experts say, when performed with the right technique, inversion poses like headstands have various benefits. According to Utsav Ghosh, fitness entrepreneur and founder of Transformation for Good, the headstand

*Calms the mind
*Alleviates stress and depression
*Activates the pituitary and pineal glands
*Stimulates the lymphatic system
*Strengthens the upper body, spine, and core
*Enhances lung capacity
*Stimulates and strengthens abdominal organs
*Boosts digestion
*Alleviates symptoms of menopause
*Prevents headache

How to do it?

*Sit in Thunderbolt Pose.
*Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms.
*Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat.
*Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms.
*Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs.
*Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base.
*Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands.
*Lift your hips and straighten your legs.
*Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders.
*Gently bring your knees in toward your chest.
*Hold this position for five seconds.
*Slowly straighten your legs.

New to headstands? Avoid if:

*You have neck, shoulder, or back concerns
*Concerns with blood coming to your head
*Those suffering from osteoporosis
*Those with a heart condition
*People with high or low blood pressure

As an advanced practice, it should only be done under expert guidance, Ghosh mentioned.

