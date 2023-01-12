‘No need to stop’: Kuttey actor Arjun Kapoor skips his way to good health

Arjun Kapoor has, on many occasions, impressed us with his incredible fitness transformation. Keeping up the momentum, he was recently seen squeezing in a workout that required nothing more than a skipping rope!

“Keep skipping along. No need to stop. You got this!” the Kuttey actor captioned his Instagram post.

Describing himself as #WorkInProgress, Arjun was seen skipping for 50 counts and more in the short reel. Watch.

Is skipping beneficial?

As a cardiovascular exercise, skipping can be done regardless of where you are, and how much time and space you have. Experts suggest that with proper form, it makes for a full-body workout as it engages the calves, quads, hamstrings, glutes, abs, shoulders, and arms.

How is it done?

According to a Research-gate study, skipping involves “positive effects on physiological parameters of cardiovascular and respiratory systems“. “During initiation of the skipping rope, arms rotate the rope and both legs perform repeated jumping, at the same time it aims to maintain constant vertical take-off and landing phases such that the body also needs to control the balance and force through a coordinated action of upper and lower body muscle groups,” it notes in the October 2019 study.

Appoorv Aggarwal, a certified zumba instructor, calls it a “good warmup” exercise. It not only is beneficial as a pre-workout but also helps in strengthening our muscles. Skipping is a great form to follow for cardio-vascular exercises as it accelerates the blood flow and improves our breathing pattern. It affects our leg and core muscles as it makes them stronger,” Aggarwal told indianexpress.com.

How to begin?

In the beginning, one can start skipping with as less as 10 skips without ropes, and can later intensify the speed and count as your workout and body allows, Aggarwal advised. “So, while doing skips without ropes, you can double tap your palms on your thighs while jumping. This will further increase the stamina and blood flow in the body,” he said.

According to Aggarwal, athletic training on the other hand, involves high counts. For instance, 500 for beginners, which you may scale up to 5000 and more.

